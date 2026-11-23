The Chicago Bears made a couple of roster moves ahead of their Thanksgiving Day showdown with the Detroit Lions at Ford Field a few days from now.

The team cut loose undrafted rookie quarterback Miller Moss in order to clear space for a reunion with a safety at what is a position of need in the secondary.

#Bears re-signed S Marlen Sewell and he’s joining the practice squad. Sewell was released on Sept. 10 with an injury designation,” Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported via X. “QB Miller Moss was released from the practice squad to create room.”

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Marlen Sewell was also an undrafted free agent in 2026 coming out of Vanderbilt. He is not related to Bears linebacker Noah Sewell.

During his five years in the SEC, Sewell appeared in 45 games, with 38 of those coming over his final three seasons. Between 2023-25, the safety tallied 102 combined tackles, including two tackles for loss, three pass breakups, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and 0.5 sacks.

Sewell is 23 years old and stands at six-feet tall, weighing 200 pounds. Chicago cut him from the practice squad just before the beginning of the regular season with an undisclosed injury after agreeing to an injury settlement as part of his release.

Starting safety Coby Bryant lost his season to a knee injury over the summer, with longtime reserve defensive back Cam Lewis filling in alongside first-round rookie Dillon Thieneman for most of the campaign in Bryant’s stead.

Miller Moss Had 3-Game Run as Bears’ QB3 During Caleb Williams’ Hamstring Injury

Moss, meanwhile, has been with the practice squad since before the season, though he has been the team’s fourth quarterback all year long.

Caleb Williams suffered a hamstring injury late in the team’s Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and missed the next three contests, during which Moss served as the team’s QB3/emergency signal-caller behind backup Tyson Bagent and reserve Case Keenum.

However, Moss never found an opportunity to get on the field during the regular season.

Moss, 24, threw for more than 5,200 yards along with 34 TDs and 16 INTs across his final two years in college, which he played at USC and Louisville in 2024 and 2025, respectively.