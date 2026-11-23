The Chicago Bears found an absolute steal in running back Kyle Monangai in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL draft, but they will probably only have a fraction of that player at their disposal down the stretch of this season.

Monangai told reporters early last week, upon his return as a regular practice participant, that he probably won’t be back to 100 percent before giving his turf toe the requisite several months of rest that the injury typically needs to resolve itself. That reality showed up in the game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, November 22.

“Just played … the tape and [guessed] which side Kyle Monangai’s turf toe is, and got it right,” Hayden Winks of Yahoo Sports posted to X Monday. “He looks a bit away from 100% to me right now.”

Kyle Monangai Played Less, With Less Productivity, in Bears Return

If the tape was not enough for anyone looking to judge the state of Monangai’s health, an examination of the Bears’ decisions during the matchup with the Saints offers plenty of evidence to support Winks’s theory.

Head coach Ben Johnson called Monangai’s number just eight times in the run game on the afternoon, and he delivered only 18 yards on those carries. That is uncharacteristically unproductive for a RB who is still averaging 5.0 yards per haul with the 2.3-yard average on his eight carries Sunday factored into his season total.

Monangai also saw just one target in the pass game.

All told, he finished the day with eight touches and only nine intended touches. Tom Brady, who was on the call of the game for FOX Sports Sunday, mentioned Monangai’s lack of involvement late in the third quarter. Brady said he would have expected the RB to get between 12-20 touches in his return after six weeks on the sideline (five games and a bye).

Bears’ Run Game Remains Top-3 in NFL, Has Declined Since Kyle Monangai Injury

The Bears don’t have a problem in the run game, per say, as they have produced 142.2 yards on the ground per contest through 10 weeks, which is good enough for third in the league as of Monday.

But that number, and the team’s efficiency in getting to it, have both declined in the approximately one and a half months since Monangai sustained his injury late in a career game against the New York Jets in Week 4.

Bears offensive coordinator Press Taylor spoke to the decline in the rushing attack during a media session on Monday.

“Yeah, I think it’s kind of an everything issue. I think there’s a lot of things that we as a coaching staff feel like we can detail things up even a little bit better putting guys in the best possible position from execution from the little fundamentals to a variety of looks that we provide throughout our practice,” Taylor said, per Zack Pearson of 247 Sports. “There’s just a number of issues that we feel like we can do a better job of, and so we’re working to get that corrected.”