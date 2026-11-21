The Chicago Bears are ready to return to NFL game action with Salvon Ahmed in tow.

The Bears haven’t played since November 8th and are itching to return to game action on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. They are taking a four-game winning streak into Sunday’s game, with victories over the Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Before getting news on Ahmed, the Bears also got an update on Kyle Monangai that bodes well for the club.

On Saturday, November 21st, 2026, the Bears announced a roster move involving Ahmed.

“The #Bears have elevated RB Salvon Ahmed from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints. Ahmed is a standard practice-squad gameday elevation and, per NFL regulation, will revert back to the club’s practice squad after the game,” the team announced on social media.

This is a notable development, especially in the larger context of Monangai returning.

Chicago Bears Announce Salvon Ahmed News Amid Kyle Monangai Return

This news might be confusing to some, especially because Monangai is poised to return to the lineup.

On Friday’s most recent injury report, Luther Burden III, Malik Muhammad, Jeffery Simmons, and Monangai were all taken off the report after being full participants. Only Kyler Gordon was designated as out for Sunday, with Zavion Thomas listed as questionable.

The 27-year-old running back is in his first season with the Bears. Ahmed has played one game, registering five carries for 25 yards.

If this news seems familiar, it’s because the Bears did the same thing before their game against the Buccaneers.

The Glorious Return of Kyle Monangai

The Bears are (obviously) in good spirits about getting Monangai back.

Monangai has played four games this year, against the Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, and the New York Jets. In those games, he had 60 carries for 324 yards.

Monangai has spent the last five games on the shelf, injured or recovering from his injury.

With Monangai back in the fold and D’Andre Swift leading the charge, that will leave Ahmed to be the team’s third string (if similar events to their last game transpire again).

One way or another, Ahmed will get another chance to take the ball and run with it.