Chicago Bears Dealt Unfortunate Theo Benedet Update Amid Kentavius Street News

The Chicago Bears beat the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football, moving to 6-2 in the 2026 season. However, they may have unfortunate news to deal with against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers regarding Theo Benedet.

Despite coming away with a double-digit victory, concerns remain about Benedet. One Bears reporter took to social media early on Tuesday to bring the report.

“One observation from the Bears’ locker room. I saw Theo Benedet leave with a Bears staff member before the media was allowed into the locker room. When he came back, he sat at his locker, looking disappointed. As I was getting ready to record an interview, I heard him say separated shoulder,” Nicholas Moreano reported.

“Benedet finished the game against the Seahawks, but this is something to monitor in the next few days and also on a short week with the Bears hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football.”

Obviously, losing the 24-year-old offensive lineman to injury is a less-than-ideal situation, especially if that isn’t the only injury this team is looking at after Monday night.

Chicago Bears Grady Jarrett & Kentavius Street Left Game Versus The Seattle Seahawks

Despite the good news of coming out of Monday night’s game with a win, the Bears potentially lost two players in the process.

“#Bears DL Kentavius Street (Knee) is ruled OUT, and DL Grady Jarrett (Groin) is DOUBTFUL to return,” the Bears communications team posted on Monday night.

Tuesday’s injury report will shed more light on the situation, but the initial impression is not great. Street has three solo tackles and one sack in 2026.

Looking At Theo Benedet

Benedet has been hard at work on the Bears’ offensive line this year.

He has started in all eight games the Bears have played this year. Additionally, last night he was in for 100 percent of the offensive line snaps in the game.

Whatever is ailing Benedet, and how much it is hampering him, it was not bad enough to pull him from the game.

However, with adrenaline pumping in a primetime game against the reigning Super Bowl Champions, it was enough to keep him in.

Best-case scenario, the Bears don’t need to make any transactions because Benedet is healthy enough to return. However, the team will need to be flexible just in case that is not how events transpire.