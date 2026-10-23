Chicago Bears New Trade Targets Emerge Amid Bad Cole Kmet News

The Chicago Bears moved to 5-2 after defeating the New England Patriots 30-24 on Thursday Night Football. Of course, the night wasn’t all good news, as Cole Kmet was carted off the field after suffering what Ian Rapoport called a “non-contact injury.” However, after their victory, some new trade targets have emerged, including former Bears edge rusher Khalil Mack.

“#Bears TE Cole Kmet suffered a non-contact knee injury late last night in the win over the #Patriots, with more tests coming today. “But I don’t think it looked very good,” coach Ben Johnson said,” Rapoport reported on Friday morning.

Rapoport followed up by saying the ailment could be season-ending.

“#Bears TE Cole Kmet, who was carted off in last night’s win over the #Patriots, is believed to have suffered a serious, likely season-ending knee injury, sources say. Kmet is undergoing testing this morning, and until those results come back, there is no finality,” Rapoport wrote on Friday, October 23rd.

New Trade Targets Emerge After The Chicago Bears Win Over The New England Patriots

Mack has been linked to the Bears for some time now; however, new names have emerged as potential fits for the Bears.

Before the Bears face the Patriots on Thursday night, The Athletic published its big trade board of names that could be dealt between now and the November 10th NFL Trade Deadline.

For this list, they focused on the NFL’s worst teams: the Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts, and the Philadelphia Eagles.

19 Trade Targets Emerge For The Chicago Bears

That said, here are the players named as matches for the Bears.

Jeffery Simmons, Titans

Salary Remaining: $6.5 million

Other Teams: 49ers, Raiders, Giants

“Simmons is a game-wrecker as a run defender and pass rusher. Because of the extension, the Titans would take on $21.2 million in dead money in 2027 if they traded Simmons.”

DeForest Buckner, Colts

Salary Remaining: $6.5 million

Other Teams: 49ers, Raiders, Giants

“The Colts traded for Buckner in March 2020. They made the postseason that year. They have missed the playoffs in each season since, while Buckner has been one of the best interior defenders in the league. Through six weeks, he led the Colts in sacks (four) and pressures (19).”

Tuli Tuipulotu, Chargers

Salary Remaining: $2.88 million

Other Teams: Patriots, Browns, 49ers, Cowboys

“Tuipulotu is a young, ascending and well-rounded edge rusher who is in the final year of his rookie contract.”

Vita Vea, Buccaneers

Salary Remaining: $1.15 million

Other Teams: Packers, 49ers, Raiders, Giants

“Vea requested a trade from the Bucs in July…Vea is a very powerful interior player who demands attention as a run defender and pass rusher. He is due $23 million guaranteed in 2027, so an acquiring team would be looking at a future commitment. The Bucs, meanwhile, would take on $19.6 million in dead money in 2027.”

Alex Highsmith, Steelers

Salary Remaining: $7.25 million

Other Teams: Browns

“Trading Highsmith — who led the team in pressures through six weeks with 19 — would likely happen only in a player-for-player swap.”

Moro Ojomo, Eagles

Salary Remaining: $1.84 million

Other Teams: Vikings, 49ers, Packers, Raiders, Giants

“Ojomo, like Milton Williams in 2025, is likely headed to free agency if he is not traded. Ojomo can provide interior pass rush. He ranked second on the Eagles with 15 pressures through the first six weeks, trailing only Carter.”

Derwin James, Chargers

Salary Remaining: $5.75 million

Other Teams: Lions, Steelers

“James is best playing closer to the line of scrimmage as a nickel defender. He has missed multiple games this season with a hamstring injury and turns 31 in August.”

Amani Hooker, Titans

Salary Remaining: $4.46 million

Other Teams: Bills, Lions, Steelers

“He is a versatile safety who can fulfill multiple responsibilities — post safety, split-field safety, nickel, dime, underneath zone and man-to-man on tight ends and slot receivers. He is a strong tackler who can impact in the running game, and he has the instincts in zone coverage to feel routes and bait quarterbacks into throws. The Titans would take on $8.6 million in dead money in 2027 if they traded Hooker.”

Khalil Mack, Chargers

Salary Remaining: $4 million

Other Teams: Patriots, Browns, 49ers, Cowboys.

“As a capable veteran edge rusher on an expiring deal, he is a logical trade piece. At 35, Mack can still get after the passer, and he remains one of the league’s most physical run defenders on the edge.”

Daron Dayne, Commanders

Salary Remaining: $8.46 million

Other Teams: 49ers

“Payne is in the final year of an extension he signed in 2023. He tied for the team lead with 17 pressures through six weeks and has defended the run pretty well this season.”

Josh Sweat, Cardinals

Salary Remaining: $5.39 million

Other Teams: Patriots, Browns, 49ers, Cowboys

“The Cardinals would take on $18.3 million in dead money in 2027 if they trade Sweat before the deadline. Sweat got off to a slow start this season, but he was very impactful in the Cardinals’ Week 6 win over the Rams.”

Budda Baker, Cardinals

Salary Remaining: $7.34 million

Other Teams: Lions, Steelers

“The Cardinals would take on only $3.06 million in dead money in 2027 if they trade him before the deadline. Baker is a playmaking defensive back who can make an impact as a blitzer, in coverage and against the run. Through six weeks, he was ninth in splash plays among defensive backs.”

Grover Stewart, Colts

Salary Remaining: $6.13 million

Other Teams: Vikings, 49ers, Packers, Raiders, Giants

“He is a stout and experienced nose tackle. Stewart also finished with at least 15 pressures in six straight seasons from 2019 to 2025.”

Nolan Smith, Eagles

Salary Remaining: $573,000

Other Teams: 49ers, Patriots, Browns, Cowboys

Zach Sieler, Dolphins

Salary Remaining: $905,000

Other Teams: Vikings, Packers, 49ers, Jaguars, Giants

Andre Cisco, Jets

Salary Remaining: $1 million

Other Teams: Bills, Lions, Steelers, Vikings, Cowboys

A’Shawn Robinson, Buccaneers

Salary Remaining: $2 million

Other Teams: Vikings, 49ers, Packers, Giants, Raiders

Dorance Armstrong Jr., Commanders

Salary Remaining: $4.55 million

Other Teams: Patriots, 49ers, Cowboys, Browns

Dalvin Tomlinson, Chargers

Salary Remaining: $2.2 million

Other Teams: Packers, Vikings, 49ers, Giants, Raiders