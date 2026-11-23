The Chicago Bears may have found themselves an unexpected defensive weapon in Clark Phillips III, who delivered his best performance of the season during Sunday’s 21-13 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Making his first start for Chicago in place of the injured Kyler Gordon, Phillips recorded his first career sack and forced a fumble that helped set up a touchdown.

It’s an encouraging development for a player who arrived in Chicago with relatively little attention after being acquired in the trade that sent Gervon Dexter Sr. to the Atlanta Falcons.

And after Sunday’s performance, Phillips may have earned himself a much bigger role in Dennis Allen’s defense.

Clark Phillips III Delivers Breakout Performance Against Saints

With Kyler Gordon ruled out due to a shoulder injury, Clark Phillips III stepped into the starting nickel role and immediately made his presence felt.

Early in the second quarter, New Orleans’ Tyler Shough passed the ball short to running back CJ Donaldson on third and 4. Phillips quickly tackled Shough to dislodge the ball, which was then recovered by Austin Booker at the 41 yard line.

Capitalising on the recovery, Chicago scored a touchdown to increase their lead to 10-0.

“I sort of knew he was going to be turning around, and he was going to have no awareness to the defender,” Phillips said. “And he turned around with one hand on the ball, so just put a shoulder on him.”

And Phillips was still producing highlights later in the game.

He went on to record his first ever sack in the fourth quarter, a six yard stuff of Tyler Shough. Phillips fought through a blitz, broke free from a blocker, and still managed to sack the quarterback.

His blitzing ability is a further asset for Allen, particularly as the defence has recently begun to exert greater pressure.

According to Next Gen Stats, Chicago generated 24 pressures and six sacks against New Orleans, its highest pressure total in a game since Week 9 of the 2018 season.

Along with Jeffery Simmons and Montez Sweat, Bears head coach Ben Johnson handed Phillips a game ball in celebration of the team’s victory.

Bears May Have Found a Bigger Role for Clark Phillips III

The Chicago Bears traded Gervon Dexter Sr. to Atlanta Falcons for Clark Phillips II and a 2027 fifth round draft choice just before the regular season started .

At the time, there were concerns that the Bears had not secured good value for their promising young defensive tackle. Nor was Phillips a first string-calibre player.

Despite this, Bears general manager Ryan Poles identified qualities which he felt would make Phillips a good fit for Chicago.

“We like, from the tape that we watched, his man coverage skills,” Poles said after the trade. “Short-area quickness is really good, speed is really good, [he’s] sticky in coverage.”

Sunday’s game provided an example of these attributes. This could see Phillips become an even more important asset as the season unfolds.

With Chicago sitting at 8-2 and preparing for a Thanksgiving showdown against the Detroit Lions, having another dependable defensive back is a welcome development.

If he continues playing like he did against New Orleans, Dennis Allen may have a difficult time keeping him off the field.