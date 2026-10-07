Bears RB D’Andre Swift Has A Problem Worse Than Fumbling To Solve Ahead of Week 5

Following the Chicago Bears’ Week 4 win over the New York Jets, there have been a lot of comments made about their running back room. The biggest headline is how good Kyle Monangai was. The second-year pro exploded for 146 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries. That doesn’t always have to come at the cost of the other back, but in this case it certainly was. Swift was effectively benched after coughing up a fumble in the third quarter that Ben Johnson later referred to as “egregious”.

This was Swift’s second fumble in back-to-back games, and Johnson noted that, while concerning, he’s not worried about it moving forward.

“We just got to tighten that up, and he’ll be just fine moving forward,” Johnson told the media on Wednesday.

Fumbling has not been an issue for Swift throughout his career; he only has nine in seven seasons. The two he has this year actually match his career high within a season.

While folks can likely take a deep breath on that worry, unfortunately there is another that is more concerning.

Bears D’Andre Swift Leads The League In Pressures Given Up

According to NFL Pro, “D’Andre Swift has allowed seven pressures this season, the most in the NFL among non-offensive linemen and more than double the next closest player.”

The good news is that stat came prior to Week 4 and against the Jets; Swift did not allow any official pass-blocking pressures. However, as previously mentioned, he was removed from a solid portion of the game.

The Bears are facing the Packers in Week 5, who blitz at 40.3%, which is the fifth-highest rate in the league. That means that there will likely be a greater number of defenders breaking through the front seven, and Swift will need to continue his positive progression from last week in order to keep Tyson Bagent upright and himself in the game.

Bears RT Darnell Wright Has Been Outstanding

Now that being said, there might not be many pressures that squeak through to begin with because the Bears offensive line has been outstanding. Pro Football Focus has them graded as the second-best line in football heading into Week 5.

“The Bears would be in the No. 1 spot if we were only considering the 2026 season,” Gordon McGuiness of PFF wrote. “Darnell Wright has been the story of this group, and he has a strong case for being the best right tackle in football through the first four weeks of the season. Next to him, Jonah Jackson is having a great start to the year too, earning PFF grades above 79.0 both in pass protection and as a run-blocker.”

Jac Collinsworth of PFF elaborated further on how good the Bears’ right tackle has been, stating, “One player in particular that just continues to shine…Danrell Wright. 92.0 PFF grade. Only tackle with a 90 or better as a grade. The highest-graded offensive lineman overall. 93.3 run-block grade. 314 snaps; more than any other tackle. 151 run-block snaps, 22 more than any other tackle, which is a testament really to how long they’re able to stay on the field and control the game.”

The Bears have clawed their way to a 3-1 record with three different quarterbacks, and now they will face their biggest rival as they attempt to move into first place in the NFC North.