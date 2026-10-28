Bears Could Fix Cornerback Problem by Reuniting With an Old Friend

The Chicago Bears have some serious questions at cornerback, but a familiar face could be available to help solve them before the NFL trade deadline…

Former Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright, who earned Pro Bowl honors with Chicago last season after recording five interceptions, hasn’t played a single defensive snap this season for the New York Jets. He appeared on special teams for just 18 snaps over the first two weeks and hasn’t seen the field since.

For a Bears team dealing with injuries and inconsistent play in the secondary (especially from Jaylon Johnson), bringing back one of last season’s biggest defensive playmakers could make plenty of sense.

And given how little the Jets have used him, Chicago might not have to give up much to make it happen.

Nahshon Wright’s time with the Jets has been a disaster

Nahshon Wright’s situation in New York is pretty surprising considering what he accomplished with the Chicago Bears in 2025.

The 28 year old cornerback recorded 80 tackles and five interceptions last season, helping Chicago lead the NFL with 23 interceptions and 33 total takeaways.

Of course Wright wasn’t exactly perfect during his time in Chicago. Despite his impressive interception numbers, he also surrendered 725 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in coverage last season.

Those numbers explain why the Bears may have been hesitant to bring him back in free agency, and why New York hasn’t necessarily viewed him as a starting-caliber cornerback.

Still, Chicago knows what Wright can do when he’s put in a position to make plays. And right now, the Bears could use some help.

The Bears entered the 2026 season hoping their secondary would be one of the strengths of Dennis Allen’s defense. But things haven’t exactly gone according to plan.

Jaylon Johnson hasn’t consistently played up to his usual standard, Tyrique Stevenson has dealt with injuries, and rookie Malik Muhammad is still learning the ropes.

Chicago also has Clark Phillips III, Josh Blackwell and Nick McCloud available for depth, but the cornerback situation remains far from settled.

And for a team sitting at 5-2 with legitimate playoff aspirations, that’s a problem worth addressing before the trade deadline.

Bears have plenty of reason to consider a reunion

Now Nahshon Wright wouldn’t suddenly fix everything. But he already knows Allen’s defensive system, has experience playing alongside several members of the Chicago Bears secondary, and has a connection with defensive backs coach Al Harris.

Interestingly enough, Harris was even spotted catching up with Wright when the Jets visited Chicago earlier this month.

Now that doesn’t necessarily mean anything regarding a possible trade, but the familiarity certainly wouldn’t hurt if the Bears decided to explore a reunion.

The biggest advantage here is that Chicago wouldn’t have to bring in someone completely unfamiliar with the coaching staff or defensive scheme.

Wright spent last season playing in Allen’s defense, and his ability to create turnovers was a big reason Chicago’s secondary enjoyed so much success.

If the Jets are willing to move Wright for a late round draft pick, Chicago would have an opportunity to bring back a former Pro Bowler without making a major investment.

The Bears let Wright walk after his best NFL season. Now they might have a chance to get him back for next to nothing.