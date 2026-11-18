The Chicago Bears have an outside cornerback problem, and if Jaylon Johnson doesn’t improve meaningfully and quickly down the stretch of this season, the team could decide to cut bait with the two-time Pro Bowler and spend its money elsewhere.

Should Chicago make that decision, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II offers an interesting alternative following a breakout campaign in the AFC North Division last season.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler discussed Turner’s looming free agency on Wednesday, November 18.

“[Turner] … has emerged as a candidate for a top-of-market cornerback deal,” Graziano wrote.

DJ Turner II Has Proven Himself Elite Cover CB Over Past 2 Years

Cincinnati will likely want to keep Turner, but cost is going to be an obvious factor for a small-market team in the Bengals that has not traditionally been a high-end spender and recently poured hundreds of millions into the offense to retain quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

“The Bengals could franchise-tag Turner — like they did with their last standout defensive back approaching free agency, Jessie Bates III, in 2022 — at around $23 million per year,” Fowler added. “But if he springs free, he will target a big payday as a talented cover corner.”

Turner was a second-round pick of the Bengals out of Michigan in the 2023 NFL draft. He tallied 40 combined tackles, 18 pass breakups, two interceptions and two forced fumbles last season across 17 games played (16 starts).

His ball production is not as high this year, with just six pass breakups in nine starts. But that is, at least partially, an indication of how focused opposing quarterbacks are on avoiding throwing Turner’s way — a typical trend once a CB displays elite quality across a large sample size of action.

Jaylon Johnson Must Play Better Quickly or Face Cut/Trade by Bears in Offseason

The last time Johnson was on the field he created some big-time ball production of his own, intercepting a pass from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and returning it for a touchdown in Week 10. The play helped the Bears win by three points despite five turnovers by the offense.

Chicago entered its bye the following week and return to action against the New Orleans Saints at on November 22. And while Johnson is coming off both his best game and the team’s week of rest, he remains just the 89th-ranked CB out of 108 players who have seen enough action qualify at the position, per Pro Football Network’s player impact scores.

The Bears can save $16 million in 2027 by cutting or trading Johnson before June 1 while also incurring a $9 million salary cap hit. That move would allow Chicago to clear space it could use on a player like Turner.

Tyrique Stevenson has been even worse than Johnson this season, ranking 103rd among all qualifying cornerbacks. The former second-rounder is in the final year of his contract, and Chicago is liable to replace him with fourth-round rookie Malik Muhammad who has been a strong addition to the secondary during his rookie year.

Kyler Gordon is back in the slot for the Bears, while the team selected rookie safety Dillon Thieneman in the first round of the 2026 draft and paid safety Coby Bryant $40 million on a three-year deal during the offseason before he suffered a knee injury during the summer that will cost him all of 2026.

Thus, parting with Johnson for a player like Turner could be the last piece of the puzzle for the Bears’ secondary come next offseason.