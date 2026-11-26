With just over five minutes to go in the third quarter on Thanksgiving, the Chicago Bears saw themselves down nine points at the Detroit Lions.

Four touchdowns later – three of which went Chicago’s way – Caleb Williams found Rome Odunze in the endzone with just three seconds left on the clock that resulted in the Bears’ first win on Turkey Day since 2021, 39-35.

In response to this dramatic finish to the day’s opening bout, Williams said a five word message on the sidelines that was caught on camera.

Caleb Williams Makes ‘Iceman’ Reference in Immediate TD Reaction

“That’s me. I’m too cold.” Williams appears to have said to his teammates and coaching staff after game-winning drive, rubbing his chest with both hands to indicate metaphorical “cold”.

This also links back to the third year QB’s informal nickname of “Iceman” given to him by fans.

Williams will no doubt have further comments for the media to gnaw into later in the day after game, but in all honesty his immediate reaction more-or-less sums up his late-game play on Thursday afternoon.

Caleb Williams Showed Out Against the Lions on Thanksgiving

On the day, Williams completed 30/44 for 345 yards, 2 touchdowns and no interceptions for a 106.7 passer rating.

The Bears now stand at 9-2 on the season in undisputed first place in the NFC North, with the Lions in second at 8-3.

In the NFC conference at large, only the San Francisco 49ers lead them in the seedings, currently lying one game ahead with a 9-1 record.