The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions are playing a contest of monumental consequence on Thanksgiving Day, but an in-game update on linebacker Jack Campbell’s health status reminded everyone what is really important during this holiday season.

Detroit’s All-Pro defender went down against the Minnesota Vikings several weeks back with a neck injury that ultimately required his exit from the field on a stretcher and a medical cart and then hospitalization for multiple days.

The initial worry was that Campbell might suffer from paralysis, though the first update from Campbell himself a few days later indicated that he had full movement in his lower extremities and was making progress toward the same status regarding his upper body.

Most updates from the team have been positive since, and the CBS Sports crew offered the best one yet during the second quarter of the Bears-Lions matchup on Thursday, November 26 by way of Detroit head coach Dan Campbell.

CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson reported that Jack Campbell continues “hitting benchmarks” and is “crushing it” in his recovery, quoting Dan Campbell’s direct words.

It is unclear if Jack Campbell has a chance to return to action for the Lions this season.

But whether he can or not, Campbell’s progress indicates that the NFL star should get back to full health at some point in the future, which could also mean a return to his playing career and potentially his previous form as one of the game’s very best defensive players.

Bears Playing Lions for Outright Lead in NFC North Division

As for the game itself, Chicago and Detroit are squaring off at Ford Field for a couple of key positions in the races for both the NFC North Division and the top seed in the conference.

The two teams entered the afternoon tied for first in the North with records of 8-2, one game ahead of the Minnesota Vikings at 7-3. The Green Bay Packers lost their second contest in a row the night before to the Los Angeles Rams, falling to 6-5 in the process.

So not only will the winner of Thursday’s contest claim the outright lead in the division through 12 weeks, that team will also move to within a half-game of the NFC-leading San Francisco 49ers (9-1). The Niners host the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, who are coming off their bye week.

Bears Tight End Colston Loveland Left Game Against Lions With Knee Injury, Won’t Return

As of halftime, the Lions led the Bears by a score of 19-10.

Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams finished the first half 11-of-16 for 127 yards. As a team, the Bears had tallied 70 rushing yards on just eight carries thanks to a 46-yard burst from third-string running back Salvon Ahmed on his only carry of the half.

RB2 Kyle Monangai accounted for Chicago’s only touchdown of the half, while tight end Colston Loveland lost a critical fumble as the Bears were pressing toward the end zone on the offense’s opening drive of the game.

Loveland later suffered a knee injury that knocked him out of the contest. The team later reported that he will not return.