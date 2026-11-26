Chicago Bears fans online erupted at Detroit Lions defensive tackle Tyleik Williams after video showed the 325-pounder shoving injured tight end Colston Loveland in the Thanksgiving Day game between the Lions and Bears.

The fan anger erupted after Chicago lost one of its top pass catchers during the NFC North first-place battle, with fans calling for the NFL to take a hard look at Williams.

Loveland entered Thursday with 40 catches, 392 yards and three touchdowns this season. The Bears and Lions both came in at 8-2, putting sole possession of first place in the division on the line.

The game at Ford Field started badly for the second-year Chicago tight end, Colston Loveland. His only reception went for five yards, and he lost a fumble that ended the drive.

Then came the injury.

It struck a player Chicago selected 10th overall in 2025. As a rookie, Loveland led the Bears with 58 catches, 713 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

See the Williams shove on Loveland at the end of the play on which the Bears tight end was injured in the video below.

Chicago Bears’ Colston Loveland Knee Injury

Chicago opened its second possession by sending D’Andre Swift up the middle, with Loveland blocking on the play. Swift and Williams came down against the tight end’s ankle, according to USA Today. NBC Sports described a Detroit defender falling into Loveland’s lower leg while he was busy blocking another. The outlet noted that both the ankle and knee were possible trouble spots.

Loveland “got rolled up on,” CBS play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz told viewers during the Thanksgiving telecast, as quoted by Bleacher Report. ESPN analyst Benjamin Solak focused on the same part of the play.

“He’s blocking 53. You can see his left ankle/foot get trapped under the tackle,” Solak wrote. Solak’s description put Loveland up against Detroit’s No. 53 when the left leg got caught.

Trainers attended to Loveland on the sideline before a cart took him to the locker room, a towel over his head. The Bears later scratched him with a hurt knee.

“He was in tears, he was frustrated, and he is officially out with a knee injury,” CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson said on the broadcast, in comments reported by HITC.

The Bears did not immediately disclose how severe the injury is or how long Loveland could be sidelined. Chicago was already playing without tight end Cole Kmet, whose season ended with a knee injury in Week 7. That left rookie Sam Roush, a third-round pick, in line for a larger role.

Detroit Lions’ Tyleik Williams Shove Complaints

On social media, the focus for some Bears supporters shifted from the tackle to what they described as an unnecessary shove by Williams, who wears No. 91. Posts described the contact in varying ways, including a push in the back, a shove after the play and an extra push over the pile.

The @MLFootball account labeled it “DISGUSTING” and an “extremely dirty play” in a post.

Other users called the contact “gross” or “unnecessary” and used the word “scumbag.” Some wanted the league to step in, with Bears fans raising the possibility of a suspension. Replies to Solak’s post also pointed to a shove by No. 91.

The early injury reports from USA Today and Bleacher Report did not mention the shove by Williams. The NFL would review the play, as it does all such plays, to determine later if it merited a fine, suspension or review of Williams.

Williams is in his second season with Detroit, which drafted him 28th overall in 2025 out of Ohio State. As a rookie, he suited up 17 times with 10 starts and recorded 18 tackles, four pass defenses and one sack.