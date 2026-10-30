Bears’ Jeffery Simmons Sends Message on Caleb Williams, Playing Status

The Chicago Bears officially introduced their newest defensive star, Jeffery Simmons, following their blockbuster trade with the Tennessee Titans, and the three-time All-Pro had plenty to say about joining his new team.

During his introductory press conference, Simmons addressed whether he could make his Bears debut Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks, shared his excitement about playing alongside quarterback Caleb Williams and discussed his competitive mindset.

Jeffery Simmons Addresses Potential Monday Night Debut Against Seahawks

One of the biggest questions surrounding Jeffery Simmons’ arrival right now is whether he will be ready to play immediately. With the game on Monday, he has a limited amount of time to familiarize himself with Chicago’s defensive scheme.

Understanding the play calls, gap assignments, and other responsibilities. Stuff like that.

Simmons acknowledged he is working to catch up with the playbook and understand the game plan.

“I’m not sure on that. I’m still tryna catch up with the playbook. Get this game plan down and just trust the process, especially with this first week. At the same time, I’m ready to roll. I’m ready to get out there and help this team win football games. That’s the reason why they brought me here.”

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen added that the team will see how much Simmons could digest in the short period of time, but says that putting Simmons in will definitely create opportunities for other guys, even if he’s new on the block.

Simmons’ Message to Bears QB Caleb Williams

Another interesting portion of Simmons’ introductory press conference involved his relationship with Caleb Williams.

The two have crossed paths before, and Simmons acknowledged that he has been a fan of the young quarterback despite some previous trash talk.

“I’ve been a fan of Caleb. Of course, been on the other side having to play against him. …I have my teammate back no matter if he on the other side of the ball or not. Imma talk the most smack to you when you got a different color jersey on, but when we on the same team on Sundays, I go to war for any of my guys in the locker room. I hope Caleb would know that.”

He also referenced his previous comments about Williams’ fingernails back in 2024, when his nails were a topic of conversation around the NFL.

However, Simmons’ remarks were part of his competitive nature, and as he said, he’ll “go to war” for Williams and the rest of his new teammates.

“I’m looking forward to being his teammate,” Simmons added regarding Williams.

The Bears made a massive investment to bring Simmons to Chicago. Now, the organization is counting on him to deliver the type of production and leadership that can help turn the Super Bowl ambitions into reality.