Jeffery Simmons Girlfriend, Bryann Andrea: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jeffery Simmons is a 29-year-old defensive tackle who was recently acquired by the Chicago Bears. Simmons does not have a wife; however, he is dating Bryann Andrea.

Here is everything you need to know about Andrea ahead of Simmons’ debut with the Bears:

1. Bryann Andrea Is a Published Author

Andrea is very accomplished in her own right compared to her romantic counterpart. According to her Instagram profile, she has had two books published.

The Blossoming Woman is her most recent offering. The title was published in March 2018 under the publisher 13th & Joan. This is the write-up posted on the Amazon listing:

“In her dynamic new book, “The Blossoming Woman”, philanthropist and women’s advocate Bryann Andrea provides you with powerful insight on how to navigate your personal and professional careers by simply being you, discovering your truth, and loving yourself through adversity. “The Blossoming Woman” started off as a personal journal providing Bryann with motivation and affirmations during some of the most traumatic times in her life. The world wants you to think that your environment is an irreversible inhibitor to your destination. But The Blossoming Woman charges you to look within. There is no such thing as bad seeds – just bad gardeners. Growing wherever you may be, will require a lot of nourishment. These words will nourish you, charge you to plant seeds that you never thought to before, enable you to weather storms, and give you the courage to rise up and grow through it.”

2. Bryann Andrea Works in the Medical Device Industry

Being a published author isn’t the only strength that Andrea possess. According to a shared post on Instagram, she works in the Medical Device Industry.

A Trophy Maintenance account shared a profile on Andrea. Included in that profile are details about her Medical Device work, including that she is a “district sales manager in the medical device industry.”

“Medical device sales gave me an opportunity to combine my love for people and business with something that has a direct impact on patient care.”

3. Bryann Andrea’s Favorite Quote is a Bible Verse

Religion and faith can make up a huge portion of a person’s life. For Andrea, she has looked to the Bible for inspiration.

As part of the Trophy Maintenance, she shared that her favorite quote is from the Bible: “What we suffer now is nothing compared to the glory that He will reveal.” – Romans 8:18.

Keen observers will notice that she also has this quote as part of her Instagram page.

4. Bryann Andrea Is Also a Mother

As if her accomplishments of being an author and medical device sales manager weren’t enough, Andrea is also a mother.

On Andrea’s Instagram page, she shares that she is a mother. Naturally, someone who is as connected on social media as she is understands the risks with public posts about children.

Perhaps for that reason, there is very little online about her offspring.

5. Bryann Andrea Has Publically Supported Jeffery Simmons

On the other side of the spectrum, Andrea has very publically supported Simmons on social media.

On her Instagram specifically, she has shared several stories of encouragement. Most recently, she shared a message immediately after Simmons was traded to the Bears:

“You are who you are because of the man God created you to be…Tennessee may have been part of your story, but it was never the source of your greatness. That has always been YOU. Best chapters of your life still ahead my baby. I love you.”