Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai was estimated as a full practice participant Wednesday, putting him on course to face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

After five missed games, Monangai’s return now hinges on whether his right foot can handle full-speed cuts, and on how much work the Bears give him.

The Bears were idle Wednesday following their Week 10 bye, so the team issued an estimated report instead of holding a practice. Monangai carried no injury designation on the report, according to the Chicago Sun-Times, and the team’s official injury report listed him as a full participant.

Before this week, his last full-participant listing came Sept. 25, when a knee issue had cost him the previous day’s session ahead of a Monday game against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to CBS Sports.

CHICAGO BEARS — INJURY REPORT Week 11 • Saints vs. Bears Pos Name Injury Wed* Thurs Fri Game DB Kyler Gordon Shoulder DNP — — — DL Jeffery Simmons Knee Limited — — — WR Luther Burden III Concussion Full — — — RB Kyle Monangai Toe Full — — — DB Malik Muhammad Toe Full — — — *The Chicago Bears did not practice on Wednesday; participation is an estimation. Thursday, Friday and game status not yet reported.

Bears’ Kyle Monangai Injury and Sunday Outlook

Monangai got hurt late in the Bears’ win over the New York Jets on Oct. 4, a game in which he carried 30 times, a career high, for 146 yards and two touchdowns, according to ESPN. The diagnosis was turf toe in his right foot, along with a thumb injury.

Coach Ben Johnson first labeled him week-to-week, and the Bears projected a return within four games, so they never moved him to injured reserve. He ended up missing five games. Johnson said there was no setback in his recovery, according to Sports Illustrated. It simply took as long as it took.

Monangai made his practice return in limited fashion Nov. 6, but the Bears listed him as questionable and he was inactive for their win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Those toe injuries, those can be fickle at times,” Johnson said, according to ChicagoBears.com.

Monangai returned to practice Monday after the bye. “It feels amazing just to be back out there,” he said.

The toe will not fully heal until the offseason. Orthotics and plates added to his cleats will shield the toe, according to ESPN. “It’s something I can manage now,” Monangai said, according to Sports Illustrated.

He also said he feels far better than he did a month ago and is on track to play against the Saints, according to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Nov. 8 that Monangai was expected back in Week 11, according to Sports Illustrated.

No injury designation, back-to-back practices and his own word that he expects to play all line up for a Sunday return.

The Saints allow 129.6 rushing yards per game, sixth-most in the NFL. Johnson said the Bears are “going to need to lean on that run game more” as the weather turns, according to the Sun-Times.

CHICAGO BEARS — 2026 SCHEDULE WK Date Opponent H/A Time / Result TV / W-L 1 Sun, Sep 13 @ Carolina Panthers Away W 59-37 1-0 2 Sun, Sep 20 Minnesota Vikings Home L 9-3 1-1 3 Mon, Sep 28 Philadelphia Eagles Home W 27-7 2-1 4 Sun, Oct 4 New York Jets Home W 23-12 3-1 5 Sun, Oct 11 @ Green Bay Packers Away L 31-7 3-2 6 Sun, Oct 18 @ Atlanta Falcons Away W 31-23 4-2 7 Thu, Oct 22 New England Patriots Home W 30-24 5-2 8 Mon, Nov 2 @ Seattle Seahawks Away W 34-17 6-2 9 Sun, Nov 8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Home W 27-24 7-2 WK 10 — BYE WEEK 11 Sun, Nov 22 New Orleans Saints Home 10:00 AM FOX 12 Thu, Nov 26 @ Detroit Lions Away 10:00 AM CBS 13 Sun, Dec 6 Jacksonville Jaguars Home 10:00 AM FOX 14 Sun, Dec 13 @ Miami Dolphins Away 10:00 AM CBS 15 Sat, Dec 19 @ Buffalo Bills Away 5:20 PM CBS 16 Fri, Dec 25 Green Bay Packers Home 10:00 AM Netflix 17 Sun, Jan 3 Detroit Lions Home 1:25 PM FOX 18 TBD — Flex Game @ Minnesota Vikings Away TBD TBD All times Eastern. Home games at Soldier Field, Chicago, IL. Bye in Week 10. Week 18 is a flex game — date and broadcast TBD.

Chicago’s Win Streak and Monangai’s Career

The Bears (7-2) have won four straight games, most recently a 27-24 win over Tampa Bay on a last-second Cairo Santos field goal.

The Saints (3-5) beat the Browns 23-22 in overtime on Nov. 8. Oddsmakers list the Bears as 11.5-point favorites at Soldier Field, with a moneyline of -603 that implies a win probability near 86%. Chicago won last year’s meeting 26-14 at home.

Born June 6, 2002, Monangai is listed at 5-foot-8 and 207 pounds. He grew up in Roseland, New Jersey, and topped 900 rushing yards with 11 touchdowns as a senior at Don Bosco Prep.

At Rutgers, he left as the second-leading rusher in school history and scored 27 rushing touchdowns. He earned All-Big Ten honors twice. The Bears drafted him 233rd overall in 2025, in the seventh round.

Monangai ran 169 times for 783 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie. Through four games this season, he had 60 carries for 324 yards and three scores, a 5.4-yard average. His career line stands at 229 carries for 1,107 yards, eight touchdowns and 23 receptions for 203 yards.