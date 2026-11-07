Bears to Work Out Former Titans DT After Controversial Release

The Chicago Bears are continuing to explore ways to strengthen their defensive line after losing defensive tackle Kentavius Street to injured reserve. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on November 6th that Chicago will work out former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jordan Elliott next week, potentially giving the organization another experienced option for its defensive rotation.

However, Elliott’s availability comes with considerable controversy after Tennessee released him following a gun-related incident at the team’s facility.

With Chicago looking for defensive line depth, the Bears will have to weigh Elliott’s experience against the circumstances surrounding his departure from the Titans.

Bears News: Chicago to Workout Former Titans DT Jordan Elliott

Here’s Schultz on the Bears planning to work out Jordan Elliott:

“Sources: The #Bears will workout former #Titans DT Jordan Elliott next week. Tennessee HC Robert Saleh has been an advocate for Elliott, who’s made 65 career starts while amassing 159 tackles, 11 TFLs and 5 sacks.”

Head coach Ben Johnson has indicated that Street is “unlikely” to return this season, so the timing of this workout makes sense for Chicago. The Bears already invested heavily at defensive tackle with the addition of Jeffery Simmons, but additional depth could become valuable as the season progresses.

Elliott, 28, has the experience and stamina to come in and immediately contribute on defense.

Elliott’s Release From Titans Comes After Gun-Related Incident

While Elliott’s experience makes him an intriguing potential addition, the Bears cannot overlook why he became available.

According to ESPN, Elliott was released by the Titans one day after an incident at the team’s facility involving offensive lineman JC Latham.

Following an altercation with Latham during practice, Elliott went to his parked car in the players’ parking lot to retrieve a firearm. The gun never left Elliott’s parking spot, and teammate John Franklin-Myers helped de-escalate the situation.

Titans head coach Robert Saleh addressed the situation publicly and strongly defended Elliott’s character, while acknowledging that his actions were unacceptable.

“[Elliott] had a terrible lapse in judgment that I recognize as a call for help more than a criminal act. It’s unfortunate the way it went down. As far as Jordan’s concerned and the locker room and all that, I think people see it differently here than the knee-jerk reaction of the world.”

Saleh also added that he would be willing to recommend Elliott to other teams looking for defensive line help.

“My message to 31 other teams would be: If you need a hell of a run-stopping D-tackle that can help you on a playoff run, give me a call,” Saleh said. “I’ll tell you everything you need to know about him. He’s a good man.”

Jeffery Simmons, who was recently teammates with Elliott, also made some comments, saying, “I’ve been around Jordan. Jordan been an unbelievable teammate. We all deal with things off the field. It’s ok to talk to people. One split decision could always affect your life. It’s never about trying to make excuses for people for their actions, but I think sometime we on the outside of not knowing what’s going on with people in their life to judge.”

The Bears would have to decide whether the potential on-field contribution is worth the questions that come with bringing him aboard.