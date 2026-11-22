For many New England Patriots fans, it’s easy to feel like the season is already over. With quarterback Drake Maye out, it seems like a longshot for the Patriots to climb back from their frustrating .500 record going into the bye week and Thanksgiving.

Still, the Patriots are far from actually eliminated from contention. They’re only one spot out of the Wild Card race, and the schedule lightens up a bit from here.

The problem is that it’s hard to trust backup quarterback Tommy DeVito. So, there has been a push from fans and media members alike to try and come up with another solution at the quarterback position. Some have even suggested that legendary quarterback Tom Brady could potentially become an option by coming out of retirement.

The idea is pretty simple. He knows Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels well, so there’s nothing to learn. Brady is still in great shape, so that shouldn’t be an issue. On top of that, it would just be for a few weeks.

New England Patriots Legend Tom Brady Says He Won’t Come Out of Retirement

It’s been a little while since we’ve seen Tom Brady on the field. He left the Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the 2019 season, before playing three seasons there. During that time, he proved he can play well into his 40s, and he did come out of retirement once before.

Still, Brady hasn’t played the 2022 season. He’s now 49 years old, and he’s also made it clear that he has no intent on stepping back on the field.

“There’s zero chance of me coming back to play football at this point. Absolutely zero. I’m very happily retired. I’m very happily with my Fox family in the booth, calling some of the best football games going on every single week,” Brady said on the Fox Sports YouTube channel.

Coming back to play again would be a major change for Brady, who has made himself incredibly busy in retirement. Around the NFL, he’s now a partial owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. That’s while he’s also in the booth for Fox, calling games every week.

Outside of football, Brady recently bought a stake in Chelsea FC. He has also been involved in the Las Vegas Aces, Birmingham City, flag football, and even electric boat racing, among other endeavors. So, even if Brady was physically still capable of playing in the NFL, he’s arguably too busy to do so.

“So thank you. I appreciate it, but I’m very content with where I’m at in life right now,” Brady said.

There Have Been Several Patriots QB Rumors

Officially, Drake Maye has a fractured fibula. That is, potentially, going to cost him the rest of the season.

Now, the Patriots have to decide on a path forward. Do they stick with backup quarterback Tommy DeVito or bring in somebody new?

It’s after the Trade Deadline, which makes their options a little bit more limited if they do want to go and find someone new. The obvious answer would be Daniel Jones, who just got released by the Indianapolis Colts. However, he’s struggled immensely this season, and likely wouldn’t improve the team right away.

Other names being thrown around don’t seem more likely. Another former Patriots quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, has seen his name thrown around. Will Levis and Jake Browning have also heard their names come up in rumors.

Of course, the longer time goes on, the less likely the Patriots will bring in someone new. On their bye week, it would have made sense to go quickly and give a new quarterback more time to get ready.