Bears’ Top Trade Option Becomes Clear After Khalil Mack News

The Chicago Bears are prime candidates to make another deal before the NFL trade deadline after winning their fourth straight game and moving to 7-2 on Sunday Night Football — and one target makes much more sense than the rest.

Despite turning the ball over five times, the Bears held out for a 27-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Week 9’s prime-time matchup and greatly improved their chances of making the NFL playoffs for a second consecutive season.

Jeffery Simmons — whom they acquired in a blockbuster trade on October 29 — also once again played a significant role in the success of their defense, recording a sack, one tackle for loss and two pressures while routinely drawing double teams.

Naturally, the buzz about the Bears making another trade will only grow louder in the remaining hours before the deadline at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 10.

With a trade for Khalil Mack apparently off the table, though, the Bears have every reason to make another reunion — with cornerback Nahshon Wright — their top priority.

Nahshon Wright Trade Could Work for Low-Cost Price Tag

Getty Nahshon Wright made the Pro Bowl as an alternate for the Bears in 2025.

A trade for Wright is not just some off-the-cuff suggestion.

Wright has a real connection to the Bears after recording a career-high five interceptions for Dennis Allen’s defense in 2025. He has also recently voiced his frustrations about his role — or lack thereof — with the New York Jets this season after losing his job to Azareye’h Thomas in training camp while he was sidelined with an injury.

According to Bears Wire’s Brendan Sugrue, Wright would also “welcome a trade” back to Chicago if the Jets cut their losses and decided to move him before the deadline.

The biggest question is whether the Bears see value in a Wright trade.

Wright made an impact with his ball skills during the 2025 season, but he was largely average in coverage with a few absolute dud performances mixed in. According to Pro Football Reference, he allowed an average of 13.4 yards per reception on 60 catches against his coverage and gave up more than 70% of his total yardage as air yardage.

Opposing quarterbacks also took opportunities to pick on Wright. He allowed nine catches for 94 yards and a touchdown in the two wins over the Green Bay Packers. Dak Prescott, Jalen Hurts, Brock Purdy and Jared Goff also each took turns logged 100-plus passer ratings when targetting Wright, underscoring his volatility as a coverage piece.

For the right price, Wright still makes sense for the Bears. A late-round pick swap — the Bears’ sixth for the Jets’ seventh — would make for an ideal price tag. Anything more, though, and Chicago might prefer to hope that Wright eventually forces his release.

Bears News: Tyrique Stevenson Injured in Win Over Bucs

Getty Tyrique Stevenson suffered a thumb injury in Week 9’s win over the Buccaneers.

The familiarity and presumed low trade cost on Wright makes him an appealing target for the Bears, but their cornerback injuries might be what pushes them to make a deal.

The Bears were already without standout rookie Malik Muhammad because of a toe injury for Sunday night’s game against the Buccaneers, but they also saw Tyrique Stevenson and Kyler Gordon each sustain injuries that sent them into the locker room.

While Gordon indicated after the game that he would be fine moving forward, Bears head coach Ben Johnson confirmed that Stevenson sustained a thumb injury.

Stevenson has struggled plenty in the final season of his rookie contract in 2026, but he is a key part of Chicago’s cornerback rotation. If the Bears think there is even a chance he could need to miss time with his new injury, then they should take the bye week to assess their options and potentially make a trade before the deadline closes.

Wright is the best low-cost trade options at cornerback, but the Bears could swing bigger if they feel they need a more meaningful upgrade. It might not take much to pry Riq Woolen from the Philadelphia Eagles after they sank to 2-7 in Week 9.