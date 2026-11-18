Even by many Chicago Bears fans’ lofty pre-season standards, 2026 has gone very well.

Despite quarterback Caleb Williams missing three games early on in the season, the Bears sit second in the ultra-competitive NFC North, tied at 7-2 with division leaders, the Detroit Lions.

Whilst there have no doubt been many figures that one can attribute as being the major catalyst to the Bears’ success this year (beyond head coach Ben Johnson and quarterback Caleb Williams), fans were a little surprised when ESPN’s Bears writer Courtney Cronin suggested that the team’s mid-season non-quarterback MVP was running back D’Andre Swift.

D’Andre Swift Named Midseason Non-QB MVP by ESPN

“Non-QB MVP at midseason: RB D’Andre Swift”, Cronin wrote on Tuesday. “The Bears have maintained a top-five rushing offense (142 yards per game) despite a constant wave of injuries in the backfield.”

Cronin presents the argument for the “award” going to Swift being largely down to him managing to keep the rushing offense a top-tier unit despite the team losing Kyle Monangai to turf toe from Week 5 onwards.

“A big reason for that is the load Swift has carried in Kyle Monangai‘s five-game absence (toe/thumb). Swift has logged the third-most offensive snaps of any Bears skill player (63%), including 22 rushes against the Patriots and 27 at Seattle a week later.”

ESPN’s Decision Criticized By Fans Online

The online reaction to that, after it was reposted by the Sleeper NFL X account, was not exactly complimentary.

Yeah, there’s about 10 players on the Bears I’d take over to D’Andre Swift right now. Maybe more Running backs are important, but the blocking he gets from the offensive line, and specifically the skill players helps him so much https://t.co/ovz1HjSdcn — Keegan Strauch (@Keeegs2) November 17, 2026

“Yeah, there’s about 10 players on the Bears I’d take over to D’Andre Swift right now.” One user wrote. “Maybe more”.

“Running backs are important, but the blocking he gets from the offensive line, and specifically the skill players helps him so much”.

Another user gave praise to Swift whilst acknowledging that the team’s overall performance has likely come from other factors.

Credit to Swift for gutting it out, but how someone (Cronin) covers this team and thinks he's been anything other than an extraordinary beneficiary of the team-wide performance is wild to me. Is Swift even top ten on this team? https://t.co/VimHAYnUP7 — CT (@CT_WIU) November 17, 2026

“Credit to Swift for gutting it out, but how someone (Cronin) covers this team and thinks he’s been anything other than an extraordinary beneficiary of the team-wide performance is wild to me. Is Swift even top ten on this team?”

The users listed names such as offensive linemen Darnell Wright, Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson as potentially more worthy candidates for the figurative prize, in addition to wide receiver Luther Burden or even rookie first round safety Dillon Thieneman.

At this point, all that really matters is that the Bears are 7-2 and full-steam ahead towards the postseason. But across the internet people are ensuring that the big men up front get the recognition they deserve.