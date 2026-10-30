Bears GM Ryan Poles Reveals Trade Plans After Jeffery Simmons Decision

The Chicago Bears made one of the biggest moves of the NFL trade deadline by acquiring Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, sending two first-round picks and a fourth-round selection to bring the three-time All-Pro to Chicago. However, general manager Ryan Poles is not necessarily finished evaluating potential roster upgrades before the November 10th deadline.

Speaking with reporters on October 30th, Poles addressed whether the Bears could remain active in the trade market following their blockbuster acquisition and offered some insight into Chicago’s roster-building philosophy and why the organization was willing to sacrifice so much draft capital to land Simmons.

Bears GM Ryan Poles Reveals Whether Chicago Will Make More Trades

After making a significant investment in Jeffery Simmons, Ryan Poles was asked whether Chicago still had the flexibility to pursue additional trades before the deadline.

The Bears general manager acknowledged that the organization needs to be more cautious following the decision to surrender multiple premium draft selections.

“We gotta be very smart how we move forward when you make a deal like that,” Poles said. “I don’t think we’re gonna throw picks all over the place right now. We’re gonna be smart about it. Obviously we’re gonna listen and see if something makes sense or not. I’d like to think the whole process will slow down just a little bit.”

Most people won’t expect another trade anywhere near that magnitude, but Poles also didn’t close the door on making another move.

There’s a lot of smoke on the Bears potentially bringing back Khalil Mack, with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport saying, “At some point, if they [Chargers] do not turn it around, Mack will be the top name. The Chicago Bears just traded for Jeff Simmons. They still do have a need on the edge. I would expect them at least to inquire about this.”

However, according to NFL insider Albert Breer, the Chargers have shut down trade inquiries for their veterans and appear “unwilling to wave any sort of white flag.”

Poles Explains Why Super Bowl Teams Need Elite Defensive Tackles Like Jeffery Simmons

While Poles addressed Chicago’s future trade plans, he also explained why acquiring Simmons was such an important move for the organization.

“I’m well aware of the impact those guys have on football teams [offensive and defensive linemen]. If you do the research, Super Bowl teams really probably you go back to 2018, since then, they all have what we call like a red-level interior defensive lineman. So in order to get to there, you need one, I really believe that.”

Simmons certainly fits the profile Poles described. And it’s true.

Look back at the Super Bowl-winning teams since 2018. They all had “red-level” defensive tackles.

The Philadelphia Eagles featured Fletcher Cox during their championship runs, while the Los Angeles Rams had Aaron Donald anchoring their defensive front during their Super Bowl LVI victory.

The Kansas City Chiefs also benefited from Chris Jones, who was a major part of their championship defenses. Other notable defensive tackles include Vita Vea, Jalen Carter, Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy, Milton Williams, and Jordan Davis.

The Bears might slow down their trade activity before the deadline, but their biggest move has already addressed what Poles considers one of the most important ingredients for championship football.