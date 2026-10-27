Bears Could Pass on Khalil Mack for Projected $74 Million Edge Rusher

Buzz is growing for the Chicago Bears to re-acquire veteran edge rusher Khalil Mack from the Los Angeles Chargers before the 2026 NFL trade deadline in two weeks, but could one of Mack’s ascending teammates make for a better fit?

Mack has been widely cast as a top trade candidate amid the Chargers’ 0-6 start to the season. He is a highly productive edge rusher who would appeal to several contenders with pass-rush needs, while the Chargers could recoup a quality pick for a 35-year-old.

Naturally, the Bears — who traded Mack to L.A. in 2022 — have come up as suitors, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter insinuating that Chicago has called about Mack’s availability.

If the Chargers keep losing and go into sell-out mode before the deadline, though, perhaps the Bears would pass on a reunion with Mack and instead shift focus to the L.A. pass rusher with significantly more runway left on his NFL career: Tuli Tuipulotu.

Tuli Tuipulotu Has More Long-Term Value Than Khalil Mack

Getty Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu has 28 career sacks.

The Bears are compelling candidates to add a defensive lineman at the trade deadline. Not only is it their biggest roster weakness entering Week 8, but they are also firmly in playoff contention with a 5-2 record through the first seven weeks of the season.

While Mack could offer a dynamic short-term solution for Chicago, though, Tuipulotu stands to add both immediate and long-term relief for the Bears’ pass-rush struggles.

Tuipulotu has developed into a proven and well-rounded pass rusher over his first three and a half seasons in the league, turning a corner in 2025 when he tallied 13 sacks, 20 tackles for loss and 75 pressures and earned his first Pro Bowl recognition.

His 28 sacks also rank third best among defenders selected in the 2023 NFL draft class, sitting just behind Will Anderson Jr. (37.5) and Byron Young (32).

What makes the Chargers’ budding superstar even more appealing to the Bears is his versatility. He can align out wide as an edge rusher or kick inside as a 1-gap interior defender, similar to how Chicago has attempted to use veteran Dayo Odeyingbo.

Best of all, Tuipulotu only just turned 24 in September, meaning the Bears could install him as a new foundational piece of their defense — if they decide to extend him.

Bears Could Afford High-End Extension for Tuli Tuipulotu

Getty Tuli Tuipulotu (45) will need a new contract for the 2027 season.

The Bears would not need to worry about spending big money in 2026 to acquire Tuipulotu from the Chargers. According to Over the Cap, he would cost less than $3 million against the salary cap to add to their roster for the rest of the season.

Make no mistake, though: Tuipulotu is due for a big payday — and the Bears can afford to give it to him, so long as they envision him as a long-term starter for their defense.

Tuipulotu will become an unrestricted free agent in March 2027 without a new deal to replace his expiring rookie contract. Spotrac’s market value projects his next contract at four years and about $74 million, but he is far more likely to push for closer to $25 million annually — which would still not rank him among the 15 highest-paid edges.

The Chargers have also already taken a run at extending Tuipulotu, but their negotiations stalled out before the 2026 season, which could grease the wheels for a trade.

The Bears would still need to prepare to give up a premium pick for Tuipulotu. A second-round pick — like the one they traded to the Washington Commanders in 2023 to acquire and extend veteran Montez Sweat — would be a good starting point.

Even still, the rewards could far outweigh the forfeited compensation.