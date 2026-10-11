Tyson Bagent Packers Disaster Could Force Bears to Rethink Trade Plans

The Chicago Bears gave Tyson Bagent another chance to prove he could handle a starting job, but his latest performance may have damaged his value around the NFL.

After throwing two interceptions and managing just 87 passing yards against the Green Bay Packers, Bagent watched from the sideline as head coach Ben Johnson turned to Case Keenum in the fourth quarter.

The Bears lost 31-7, but Bagent’s afternoon could have consequences beyond one ugly divisional defeat.

Just months ago, Chicago was fielding trade calls for the backup quarterback, and Johnson publicly described him as one of the NFL’s best 32 QBs.

Bagent’s rough outing comes after a promising performance against the New York Jets on October 4, when he completed 25 of 34 passes for 268 yards in a 23-12 Chicago victory, a game that helped make the case that he could keep the offense competitive while Caleb Williams recovered from a hamstring injury…

One week later, that argument took a hit.

Tyson Bagent wasted a chance to build his trade value

The Chicago Bears entered the 2026 offseason facing an interesting decision with Tyson Bagent…

General manager Ryan Poles confirmed in February that other teams had contacted Chicago about a potential trade, while Ben Johnson made it clear that he believed the backup had starting potential.

Chicago had a difficult decision to make. Trading Bagent could bring back an asset, but finding a dependable replacement would create another problem for a team trying to build around Williams.

Bagent’s performance against the Jets appeared to strengthen his case. He moved the offense effectively enough to help Chicago win, giving the Bears another example of what he could do when called upon.

The Packers game provided a much different picture… Bagent completed 12 of 21 passes for 87 yards and threw two interceptions before Johnson pulled him with 14:47 remaining in the fourth quarter. His passer rating was just 27.4.

That is a difficult performance to sell to teams looking for a quarterback who can step in and keep an offense functioning. It does not erase Bagent’s previous success, and there is no indication that teams have formally withdrawn their interest. Still, Chicago’s leverage could take a hit if potential trade partners view his latest start as evidence that his ceiling is limited.

The Bears have a bigger quarterback decision ahead

Tyson Bagent’s benching also raises questions about the Chicago Bears quarterback depth if Caleb Williams cannot return as expected.

The Bears have leaned on their backups during Williams’ absence, and Bagent had an opportunity to make the position look more secure. Instead, his performance against Green Bay created another concern for Johnson.

Case Keenum did not exactly rescue the situation – He entered with Chicago trailing 31-7 and threw an interception on fourth and goal after the Bears took over near the Green Bay goal line.

That context matters. The loss was a team failure, and one game should not decide Bagent’s entire future. But the Bears also cannot ignore what happened when their backup had a chance to make a statement against a division rival.

Bagent still has time to rebuild confidence in his ability to lead an NFL offense. For now, though, the Bears have to weigh the value they once saw in him against a performance that left him on the bench before the game was over.