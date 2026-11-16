Bengals’ Zac Taylor Shares Encouraging Dalton Risner Injury Update

The Cincinnati Bengals suffered an injury scare during their 38-18 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, but head coach Zac Taylor offered an encouraging update after the game.

Starting right guard Dalton Risner exited the contest with a knee injury and was unable to return. Following the victory, Taylor was asked about the veteran offensive lineman’s status.

“Risner is a knee. I don’t know that it’s too serious,” Taylor said during his postgame press conference.

While Taylor’s assessment offers some optimism, the Bengals have not yet announced a definitive diagnosis or timetable for Risner’s return.

The injury comes amid an impressive stretch for Cincinnati’s offensive line, which has helped Joe Burrow put together one of the best runs of his career.

Zac Taylor Offers Encouraging Assessment of Dalton Risner Injury

Risner entered Sunday’s matchup with a different health concern already hanging over him.

The Bengals added the veteran guard to their injury report Sunday morning because of an illness, listing him as questionable. Risner ultimately received clearance to play and started against Pittsburgh.

However, his night was cut short by a knee injury sustained during the first half.

According to RotoWire’s injury report, Risner initially remained in the game after suffering the injury but eventually headed to the locker room.

Second-year offensive lineman Jalen Rivers replaced Risner at right guard.

This injury went somewhat under the radar as the Bengals dominated this game from start to finish. Risner has been a huge part of the offensive line’s success in 2026. While the team didn’t seem to miss a beat with Rivers in for much of this game, Risner is not someone the Bengals would like to replace.

While we might not know the full extent of the injury until Taylor provides another update, the initial reaction is encouraging.

Bengals Offensive Line Has Earned Praise From Joe Burrow

The timing of Risner’s injury is particularly unfortunate considering how well the Bengals’ offensive line has performed in recent weeks.

Cincinnati’s offensive front has helped Burrow deliver another outstanding stretch, including a dominant performance against Pittsburgh.

Burrow completed 35 of 44 passes for 409 yards and four touchdowns on Sunday night, helping the Bengals claim sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

While Burrow and his receivers have understandably received much of the attention, the quarterback has made a point of recognizing the players protecting him.

Asked whether this was the most consistently effective stretch of offensive line play he had experienced, Burrow offered a simple assessment.

“They’ve been unbelievable, yeah,” Burrow said in his postgame press conference.

Taylor similarly praised the offensive line, emphasizing that its performance has helped the Bengals establish confidence in their passing attack.

That makes Risner’s health a serious situation to monitor.

The veteran has been Cincinnati’s starting right guard, and losing him for an extended period would force the Bengals to adjust a unit that has developed considerable chemistry.

Rivers provided the immediate replacement against Pittsburgh, but Cincinnati’s options for the next game will depend on Risner’s recovery and the team’s assessment during the week.

Taylor’s initial comments offer hope that Risner’s absence won’t become a prolonged one.