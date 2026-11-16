Troy Aikman Makes 7-Word Statement on Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow

If you were watching Sunday Night Football, it was hard to walk away from the game without being astonished by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s performance.

He continues to do it all and led the Bengals to a dominant 38-18 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The win improved Cincinnati’s record to 7-2 and moved the team into sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

Burrow completed 35 of 44 passes for 409 yards and four touchdowns. He also became the first QB since Peyton Manning in 2004 to record four or more total TDs in five consecutive games.

Cincinnati has won all five of those matchups and scored 30-plus points in each of them.

Troy Aikman Makes 7-Word Statement on Burrow

NFL legend and ESPN “Monday Night Football” announcer Troy Aikman tuned into the action Sunday night.

While he doesn’t post on social media often, he did share a message about Burrow, sending a seven-word statement on X.

“Joe Burrow putting on a QB masterclass,” Aikman posted.

Joe Burrow putting on a QB masterclass. — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) November 16, 2026

Burrow’s 2026 Season With Bengals

Through nine games and 10 weeks, Burrow has put himself among the favorites for the MVP award without question.

He leads the NFL by completing 74.7% of his passes for 2,795 yards, 27 touchdowns and six interceptions while holding a 117.7 passer rating. Burrow has also added 24 carries for 85 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Looking at the Bengals

From this point on, Cincinnati controls its own destiny in both the AFC North and the AFC as a whole. If the Bengals win the division, they’ll guarantee themselves at least one home playoff game.

That said, they remain firmly in the mix for the conference’s top overall seed, which the Buffalo Bills currently hold with an 8-1 record.

The Bengals will round out November with a Monday night matchup against the Washington Commanders in Week 11, which Aikman will call. They’ll then host the New Orleans Saints before entering December.