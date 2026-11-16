Bengals HC Zac Taylor on Keeping Focus, AFC North Divisional Race

The Cincinnati Bengals got a tough break in the schedule. They had an international game last week while their opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers, had a bye week. Undaunted, the Bengals won in a blowout, and now have control in the AFC North.

“It’s a big win,” quarterback Joe Burrow said. “(It’s a) big win. It’s one of the biggest wins we’ve had here in a while, but it’s Week 9. We’ve got a lot of football here to be played. (I’ll) learn from my mistakes (and) celebrate the win, but we’ll come back and get better.”

The AFC North has proven to be among the most competitive divisions in the NFL this season. At one point, all four teams were incredibly competitive, and even as it stands now, three of the four teams have six wins or better.

Going into Sunday, both the Bengals and the Steelers were sitting at 6-2 on the season. The winner was set to move into first place in the division, which Cincinnati now controls.

Cincinnati Bengals HC Zac Taylor on the Division