Bengals HC Zac Taylor on Keeping Focus, AFC North Divisional Race

The Cincinnati Bengals got a tough break in the schedule. They had an international game last week while their opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers, had a bye week. Undaunted, the Bengals won in a blowout, and now have control in the AFC North.
“It’s a big win,” quarterback Joe Burrow said. “(It’s a) big win. It’s one of the biggest wins we’ve had here in a while, but it’s Week 9. We’ve got a lot of football here to be played. (I’ll) learn from my mistakes (and) celebrate the win, but we’ll come back and get better.”
The AFC North has proven to be among the most competitive divisions in the NFL this season. At one point, all four teams were incredibly competitive, and even as it stands now, three of the four teams have six wins or better.
Going into Sunday, both the Bengals and the Steelers were sitting at 6-2 on the season. The winner was set to move into first place in the division, which Cincinnati now controls.
Cincinnati Bengals HC Zac Taylor on the Division
It’s a tall order, but if the Bengals take care of business and win out, they’re in a position to win the AFC North. However, head coach Zac Taylor dismissed looking ahead, instead trying to focus on the task at hand.
“We don’t have to worry about what anybody else is doing,” Taylor said. “We just have to worry about our stuff. And so, I’m really proud, especially after coming off an international game. I felt like the guys all week had a great energy about them. They were ready to go for this game. I’m proud. This obviously gave us a big lift. I’m just proud with how they handled the week.”
Regardless, it’s hard to imagine that Taylor isn’t thrilled with where the Bengals are sitting this season. After missing the playoffs for three straight seasons, including a 6-11 campaign in 2025, he was on the hot seat. Win or the Bengals would likely be looking for a new coach. Now, they’re in a position to win the division for the first time since 2022.
The Bengals are clearly a contender for the entire AFC, not just the AFC North at this point. Still, the focus is on improving right now and not looking ahead.
“We just have to keep improving,” Taylor said. “7-2 is great right now. That’s just where we are. I hope we continue it in Washington. This team wants to go to 8-2 next week.”
What’s Next for the Bengals?
The Bengals may control their own destiny, but that doesn’t mean it’s an easy path ahead. That includes three more divisional games, including two against the Cleveland Browns, who could potentially use those to take the tiebreaker from Cincinnati. If that happens, the division isn’t safe.
The Steelers and Bengals split their games 1-1. Meanwhile, the injured and scuffling Baltimore Ravens were no match for the Bengals in October, though that could change by the end of December.
Next week, the Bengals are on the road for Monday Night Football. There, they’ll take on the Washington Commanders.
Bengals HC Zac Taylor on Keeping Focus, AFC North Divisional Race