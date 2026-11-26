Tony Romo will not be calling the NFL Thanksgiving game between the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions on CBS. For fans who have not been following the story closely, Romo is no longer employed by CBS.

Romo was not technically fired by CBS, but the network clearly wanted to cut ties with the announcer following his offseason arrest. Additionally, Romo still had four years and $72 million remaining on his contract with CBS prior to the mutual breakup, per The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand and Mark Puleo.

The former CBS announcer inked a massive 10-year, $180 million contract in 2020. Six years later, CBS appeared eager to get out of the expensive Romo business and reached a settlement with the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

At the start of the NFL season, CBS temporarily replaced Romo with JJ Watt alongside Jim Nantz as the network’s announcers for the top game each week. Less than one month after the season started, Watt became Romo’s permanent replacement.

Did Tony Romo Get Fired by CBS? Why Is Romo Not Calling Thanksgiving Game Between Bears & Lions?

CBS initially placed Romo on leave, and the announcer started the NFL season with his future in limbo. Amid plenty of NFL rumors about his job status, CBS officially revealed in an Oct. 2 statement that the two parties had “mutually agreed to part ways.”

“The 46-year-old Romo had four years and $72 million remaining on the 10-year, $180 million contract he signed with CBS in 2020,” Marchand and Puleo wrote in an Oct. 2 story titled, “Tony Romo, CBS Sports part ways after July OWI arrest.”

“CBS Sports and Romo reached a financial settlement before Friday’s announcement, according to industry sources who spoke on condition of anonymity because the negotiations were private,” Marchand and Puleo continued.

“The two sides avoided going to court, indicating that Romo will likely be paid a good portion of the remaining money he was owed.”

Where Is Romo Now? What to Know about Ex-CBS Announcer’s Next Job

The announcer revealed plans to take a break following the CBS announcement. It remains to be seen if Romo will return to a career as an NFL broadcaster.

On Thanksgiving Eve, Romo announced some career news as the former announcer is joining Betr as their Chief Predictions Officer.

Romo also made a surprise appearance during Pat McAfee’s alternative broadcast of the “Monday Night Football” matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 9. The star’s brief cameo prompted plenty of fans to wonder about the Cowboys legend’s potential future with ESPN.

Could Tony Romo Replace Troy Aikman on ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Football’ Amid Tension With Joe Buck?

Elsewhere in the sports media landscape, tensions are high between ESPN announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. All signs point to this being Aikman’s final season with Buck on “Monday Night Football.”

Aikman has made it clear that he will be a free agent following the Super Bowl. ESPN signed Buck to a long-term contract and is expected to be looking for Aikman’s replacement ahead of the 2027 NFL season.

Could ESPN replace one former Cowboys quarterback with another? It will be worth watching to see if ESPN considers Romo for the role.

Peyton Manning and Greg Olsen are viewed as the top potential candidates to replace Romo, per Marchand.

“So it is more likely Peyton says no, though maybe they could set up a hybrid work environment for Eli and him, splitting the games and doing some together,” Marchand noted in a Nov. 3 Q&A session.

“It is probably more unlikely than likely so … that would leave Olsen as the favorite. He wants the job. He is a really good analyst.”