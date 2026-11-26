The Dallas Cowboys made a surprise move, placing rookie linebacker Jaishawn Barham on their inactive list ahead of Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Cowboys inactives: S P.J. Locke, WR Jonathan Mingo, OL Tyler Booker, LB Jaishawn Barham, TE Jake Ferguson, DL Jonathan Bullard,” ESPN’s Todd Archer wrote on his official X account on Thursday. “Jaishawn Barham didn’t have an injury designation entering the game.”

Barham, a 2026 3rd-round pick, has 6 starts in his first 10 games. He did not practice on Monday and was limited on Tuesday with hip/groin issues.

“Jaishawn Barham didn’t have a game status injury designation, so this is his first healthy scratch of the year,” The Dallas Morning News’ Joseph Hoyt wrote on X.

‘Roller Coaster’ Rookie Season for Jaishawn Barham

Barham — like the team he plays for — has gone from great to embarrassing moments all season.

“Barham began the season as a starting inside linebacker for the Cowboys,” Cowboys reporter Mauricio Rodriguez wrote on Thursday. “He even wore the green dot and relayed defensive calls for a good stretch of the season. Then his snap counts started to drop as Dallas shifted toward Shemar James as the green dot linebacker. The low point came against the Arizona Cardinals, when Barham played just three defensive snaps. Against the San Francisco 49ers, the Cowboys used him at outside linebacker, a different position, while they worked through multiple injuries there. When Mike Pettine took over as play caller, one of my biggest questions was whether Barham could earn a new role in the new play caller’s defense.”

We may have just gotten the answer.

Bizarre Sideline Moment in Week 1 Loss

In what might now seem like a harbinger of things to come, Barham made news after a bizarre video surfaced of him crying, pouting, and walking away as defensive coordinator Christian Parker tried to speak to him on the sideline during a 28-20 upset loss to the New York Giants in Week 1.

“I saw this clip from WFAA several days ago and couldn’t get it out of my head,” Cowboys fan Jody Dean wrote on X. “I hope Christian Parker succeeds, but this doesn’t feel good at all.”

“Not the end of the world, but not a good clip either,” Cowboys reporter Bobby Belt wrote on his official X account. “And I’m not talking about Christian Parker here … (Barham) is being told he flubbed a responsibility and takes his ball and goes home. It’s game 1 of his career. He doesn’t have the cachet to walk away, especially having missed time. Jerking away from a coach’s correction isn’t admirable, especially as a rookie. I don’t care if he throws some emotion on top of it for effect.”