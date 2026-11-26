The Dallas Cowboys will face off against the Eagles in yet another key game as the team seeks to pull itself from its terrible start to the season, get back to .500 and win consecutive games for the first time in a year. They will hope to continue to ride a hot hand from quarterback Dak Prescott to get there, as he is coming off a pair of games in which he threw for nine touchdowns combined (and ran for another). Prescott is currently No. 2 in the NFL in passing yards (3,049) and touchdowns (25), trailing Joe Burrow in both categories.

If he continues his touchdown frenzy against a banged-up Eagles team at AT&T Stadium on Thursday afternoon, Prescott not only can push the team forward in the standings–he could put himself in a unique league record book.

Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Could Set TD Record

That’s because the record for touchdown passes in NFL games played on Thanksgiving is well within reach for Prescott. He currently has 15 touchdowns in eight games played on the holiday (he is 5-3 in those games), but if he repeats the four TDs he threw last week, he will become the all-time leader in Thanksgiving touchdowns.

That’s according to the Cowboys’ PR site, which wrote on Twitter/X: “Dak Prescott is 5-3 all-time on Thanksgiving Day, and his 103.1 passer rating is the highest among any Cowboys QB on the holiday. With three TD passes, he would tie Tony Romo and Matthew Stafford (18) for the most passing touchdowns on Thanksgiving Day by an NFL quarterback.”

Longtime Cowboys reporter Ed Werder also noted that Prescott is on an incredible run against the NFC East at home.

He wrote: “Dak Prescott has a 23-2 record — including 20 straight wins — as a starter in home games against the NFC East. That’s the best record by any starting QB in home division games since the 1970 merger (min. 15 starts); his 20 straight wins in home division games is tied with Tom Brady (vs AFC East from 2007-14) for the longest streak by any QB since the 1970 merger, per ESPN Research.”