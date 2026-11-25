No doubt, one of the great disappointments for the Dallas Cowboys this season has been the hamstring injury to safety Jalen Thompson. That’s not to say that Thompson being healthy would have rescued a Dallas defense that has looked something of a mess at times this season–the team did, after all, demote coordinator Christian Parker from play-calling duties–but the Cowboys did try something different with Thompson, giving out a legitimate free-agent contract to sign him this winter. The Cowboys don’t typically play the free-agent market, feeling that is a bad bargain for the signing team. But the safety room needed an overhaul, and Thompson was expected to be a key figure.

But a bad hamstring tear in Week 3 has, this far, cut short his season and force him to a lengthy injured reserve stint. The Cowboys, though, opened Thompson’s practice window two weeks ago, and thought he might play in Week 11 against the Titans. Thompson remained out, at least until now.

Cowboys Announce Jalen Thompson Return

The Cowboys announced on Wednesday, the day before they play the Eagles on Thanksgiving, that Thompson will be back in uniform for the first time since this bunch was in Rio. The Cowboys had an open roster spot for Thompson to slide into.

From the team: “The @dallascowboys activated S Jalen Thompson from Reserve/Injured-DFR and elevated RB Jashaun Corbin for tomorrow’s game against Philadelphia.”

Between injuries to Thompson and PJ Locke–the No. 2 safety on the depth chart behind Thompson–a spot that was expected to be a strength was, instead, wobbly all season. Malik Hooker has been solid, but the team has scrambled to find end-of-benchers to fill in throughout the last seven weeks.

“[He’s been missed] quite a bit,” head coach Brian Schottenheimer said. “He was brought here to free us up to do a lot of different things with Caleb [Downs] and Cobie Durant and guys like that, but no one’s been chomping at the bit more than JT to get back out there. You talk about an incredible leader, an incredible player. There’s been a lot of moving parts in the secondary since he’s been out.”