Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer didn’t get off to the start he wanted in Year 1, going 7-9-1 and missing the playoffs.

And Year 2 hasn’t been any better.

The Cowboys are coming off a 51-30 rout of the Tennessee Titans — their first game since Schottenheimer stripped first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker of play-calling duties. But at 5-6, Dallas is still chasing a .500 record heading into Thursday’s Thanksgiving matchup with the division rival Philadelphia Eagles.

That’s why the latest buzz out of Dallas isn’t great news for Schottenheimer.

Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer on Verge of Losing His Job

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano went through the latest intel from around the league on Wednesday, and the Cowboys made the list of teams Fowler is watching for a possible coaching change.

The only other team on that list is the New Orleans Saints, who are coached by former Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

“The vibes out of Dallas leadership are not great,” Fowler reported. “The Christian Parker move was not universally well-received in the building. This might be a case where coach Brian Schottenheimer needs a playoff berth to ensure a third season.”

Graziano also noted that if Dallas finishes with another losing season, that could be the end of the line for Schottenheimer.

“I agree on Schottenheimer,” he said. “The Cowboys are more patient with coaches than their reputation would lead you to believe. But they had very high hopes for this season. If it fizzles out because they blew the defensive coordinator hire, and Schottenheimer gets to the end of the year with another losing record, I think there would be some smoke there.”

That’s quite a change from January when owner Jerry Jones called Schottenheimer “one of the reasons for our fans to be excited about our future,” Jones said.

Schottenheimer signed a four-year contract when he was hired in January 2025, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Why the Christian Parker Hire Looms Over Schottenheimer

Fixing the defense was supposed to be the top priority this offseason. In 2025, Dallas gave up a franchise-record 511 points (30.1 per game) and dropped four of its final five games.

So the Cowboys hired Parker, who had been the Eagles’ passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach. He became their third defensive coordinator in three years.

It hasn’t worked out. Dallas ranks 28th against the pass. Things reached a boiling point when the defense gave up 46 points in a 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10.

Days later, Schottenheimer gave play-calling duties to senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine, who joined the team in October. Parker kept the defensive coordinator title, but it’s a title in name only.

DLLS’ Clarence Hill reported that Parker initially thought about quitting after the demotion. But Jones has backed Parker publicly, saying he believes the experience will make him a better coach.

The offense hasn’t been the problem. Dallas has scored 91 points over the last two weeks behind quarterback Dak Prescott.

However, Schottenheimer has strung together just one winning streak as a head coach. With a win over Philadelphia on Thursday, he’d have his second, and the Cowboys would reach .500.