The Dallas Cowboys’ season has not gone exactly as planned, and some are pondering whether Dak Prescott’s breakup with his once future wife, Sarah Jane Ramos, is connected to the team’s struggles. Prescott and Ramos were originally scheduled to get married on April 10, 2026, in Lake Como, Italy.

A little more than one month before the scheduled wedding, news broke that the couple had called off the event and were no longer together. Ramos was recently asked by a fan if she may have put a curse on Prescott since the split.

Prescott’s former girlfriend was hosting a Q&A session on Instagram when one fan asked “Did you hire an Etsy witch on Dak”?

The fan was referencing a slang term which jokingly refers to someone who sells “witch” services.

“This is so silly!” Ramos responded in the Nov. 18 Q&A, per New York Post’s Grant Young. “I’m the Etsy witch.”

The wild theory does not exactly track as Prescott and the Cowboys offense are having a solid season. Yet, it is the Cowboys defensive struggles that has Dallas in danger of missing the NFL playoffs.

Here’s what you need to know about Prescott, his former fiancee and the called-off wedding.

Why Did Dak Prescott & Ex-Girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos Break Up?

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There have been plenty of theories as to why Prescott and Ramos broke up ahead of their wedding. Ramos has alluded to some of the issues with their relationship in previous social media interactions.

During the preseason, Prescott provided a rare public comment about the split.

“Yeah, I mean, I don’t necessarily think it was public to me,” Prescott explained to Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins on Aug. 6. “Once again, I believe what you take in, what you read, what you look up, you’re doing that to yourself.

“… There were a lot of false narratives out there on both of our sides,” Prescott continued.

“That was very unfortunate, unfortunate for me, but somebody who’s been in it and knows how to whatever to the media more to me and fortunate for her, but it’s kind of life we live in.”

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott & Former Fiancee Sarah Jane Have 2 Kids Together

The former couple have two kids together, and Prescott appears to be involved in their lives despite the split. Ramos and Prescott are the proud parents of Margaret Jane “MJ” and Aurora.

The Cowboys quarterback recently got pulled over for speeding after spending time with his daughters prior to an NFL game.

“Cowboys QB Dak Prescott was a bit behind getting to the stadium today,” Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris detailed in a Nov. 22 message on X.

“After spending some extra quality time with his daughters, he was pulled over near his house,” Harris added.

“He got a warning and then he was on his way.”

Last Thanksgiving, Sarah Jane Was Celebrating Dak Prescott Making Cowboys History

What a difference a year makes as Ramos was celebrating Prescott’s achievement of throwing for the most passing yards in Cowboys history days before the 2025 Thanksgiving holiday. This marks the first Thanksgiving for Ramos and Prescott since the breakup.

“In 4️⃣ we trust 🙏💙 Most passing yards in Cowboys history,” Ramos remarked in the November 27, 2025, message.”So proud of you babe!! #daddy #howaboutthemcowboys.”

Now, Ramos’ social media messages are mostly related to being a mom and life with their two daughters. Back in September, Ramos reflected on her “solid little family.”

“A whole lot of love held together by Faith,” Ramos explained in the Sept. 28, Instagram message. “Our very solid little family.

“My girls, my rocks. Maybe the greatest thing I ever built was us 🤍.”