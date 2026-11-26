The Dallas Cowboys have earned an ominous distinction just hours before their Thanksgiving Day showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite winning four consecutive Thanksgiving games, the Cowboys have been named the NFL’s most cursed Thanksgiving team, according to new RotoGrinders research.

The study examined 73 Thanksgiving Day games across 27 NFL seasons, from 1999 through 2025, to determine which franchises have experienced the most frustrating holiday defeats.

Dallas finished ahead of the Detroit Lions in the rankings, despite Detroit losing considerably more Thanksgiving games during that period.

Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving History Earns Them Unwanted NFL Title

Researchers developed the NFL Thanksgiving Curse Index using six different criteria to evaluate holiday losses.

The study accounted for last-minute defeats, narrow losses, losses as pregame favorites, blown leads of at least 14 points, and defeats despite winning either the turnover or offensive yardage battle.

Teams received one point for each qualifying condition, meaning a single loss could contribute multiple points to their overall score.

The Cowboys accumulated 17 curse points after losing 12 of their 27 Thanksgiving appearances during the period studied. Five of those defeats came when Dallas entered the game as the favorite.

Detroit finished second with 16 curse points. The Lions recorded 19 losses in 27 appearances, including seven games in which they generated more offensive yards than their opponents.

The Green Bay Packers finished a distant third with five points, having lost three of their 10 Thanksgiving appearances. Two of those losses came when Green Bay entered as a favorite by at least three points.

The rankings reflect cumulative points rather than an average per Thanksgiving appearance.

Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins Also Land Among the NFL’s Most Cursed Thanksgiving Teams

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The Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs rounded out the top five, with both franchises earning all their points from individual losses to Dallas.

Miami earned four curse points following its 20-19 Thanksgiving defeat to the Cowboys in 2011.

Kansas City received three points after losing 31-28 to Dallas on Thanksgiving in 2025, despite entering the matchup as the favorite.

The victory over the Chiefs extended the Cowboys’ holiday winning streak, which Dallas can build on against Philadelphia.

Cowboys Look to Capitalize on Eagles’ Injury Troubles

Dallas enters Thursday’s matchup with a 5-6 record and remains within striking distance of the NFC East-leading New York Giants.

While quarterback Dak Prescott has led a productive offense, the Cowboys have struggled defensively. First-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker lost his play-calling responsibilities ahead of Week 11.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, enters Thanksgiving with a 3-7 record after snapping a seven-game losing streak with a 19-16 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Eagles remain without starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has been sidelined indefinitely since doctors discovered blood clots in his lungs ahead of Philadelphia’s Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

After initially turning to Tanner McKee, Philadelphia has given Joe Milton III an opportunity to start.

Milton will face his former team on Thanksgiving after the Cowboys released him during final roster cuts ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Dallas enters the matchup as the favorite as the NFC East rivals prepare to meet on Thanksgiving for the first time since 2014.

The Cowboys and Eagles will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. CT) on Thursday, November 26.