Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is back at work almost two months after his sudden split with CBS Sports following an off-field scandal that led to his firing as the network’s top NFL color commentator.

TMZ reported on Wednesday that Romo had been hired by sports-media and mobile-betting company Betr as the company’s Chief Predictions Officer.

Betr was founded by influencer Jake Paul in 2022 and was worth an estimated $275 million in November 2026.

TMZ first reported Romo’s new gig: “Tony Romo is turning his uncanny gift for seeing things before they happen into equity in an uber valuable company … the NFL star turned analyst has landed a new job with Jake Paul’s Betr! The former Cowboys quarterback was just named the company’s first Chief Predictions Officer. Romo will become one of the faces of the brand, appearing in original content, and pumping out predictions across the platform. For the work, Tony will own a piece of Betr, becoming an equity partner in the company which is estimated to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars.”

Romo played his entire 14-year NFL career with the Cowboys, making the roster as an undrafted free agent out of 2003 before becoming the starter from 2006 to 2015, and was a 4-time Pro Bowler and NFL All-Pro selection in 2014.

Tony Romo’s Split With CBS Sports Shocked NFL

Romo’s and CBS Sports agreed to part ways on October 2 following his July arrest on charges of driving under the influence in Wisconsin.

Romo was arrested on July 23, and CBS Sports quickly put him on leave. Romo was in the seventh year of a 10-year, $180 million contract.

Former NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt was placed into Romo’s spot on the CBS Sports No. 1 NFL team alongside play-by-play man Jim Nantz.

“I’m proud of what I accomplished at CBS Sports over the last nine years. I approached my role as a game analyst the way I’ve approached everything in my life — with a desire to win and be the best that I can be,” Romo said in a prepared statement on October 2. “I’m going to use this time to take a break, something I’ve never done before, and focus on my health and my family before moving on to my next opportunity. I am grateful for my time with CBS Sports and for the continued support of my family and friends, as well as the NFL community and fans.”

Romo Admitted Addiction to Alcohol, Pills

Romo issued a statement on September 1, revealing he was entering a no-contest plea in Wisconsin on operating while intoxicated (OWI) charges just 5 days after the district attorney added 3 more counts of first-offense operating while intoxicated, unsafe passing on the right side, and possessing open intoxicants in his vehicle.

“This morning, I faced a recent personal failure by pleading no contest to a civil offense for OWI in Wisconsin,” Romo wrote. “I own this completely. Multiple back surgeries ended my career earlier than I expected and left me with constant, debilitating pain. That pain led to a dependence on pain medication, and my efforts to get off those medications led to an over-reliance on alcohol … none of this is an excuse. These are my failures, and I take responsibility for them.”