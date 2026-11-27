Thanksgiving in Dallas is as much about the Salvation Army as it is about football — and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has made sure of it.

Earlier this week, the Jones family gave $30 million to The Salvation Army of North Texas. The gift marks 30 years of the Red Kettle Kickoff, the charity’s campaign launch at halftime of the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving game.

However, Jones may have undone some of that goodwill before Thursday’s kickoff against the division rival Philadelphia Eagles.

When he was asked about the rivalry, the 84-year-old’s choice of words didn’t sit well with a lot of people.

Jerry Jones Drops Bizarre Salvation Army-Crucifixion Quote

Jones joined Kristi Scales on 105.3 The Fan before the game.

Scales pointed out that this was only the third time the Cowboys and Eagles had met on Thanksgiving, even though Dallas has played on the holiday since 1966. Then she asked Jones what a division rival matchup means to him.

“Well, it really does,” Jones said, via Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News. “I guess that we’ll just have to, in honor of the Salvation Army, nail them to the cross.”

That’s not exactly the line you’d expect from a man being celebrated for his charity work. The Salvation Army is a Christian church as well as a charity, which made the crucifixion reference land even worse for some.

“Jerry should not be allowed to speak anymore,” one fan said.

“I think, and this is really saying something, he finally crossed the line,” another fan replied.

“Does Jerry Jones think Jesus popped out of the red Salvation Army bucket after resurrecting or what does this even mean,” a third fan asked.

“Yeahh… I dont like that comment,” stated one user.

“Can we impeach Jerry? Is that a thing?” exclaimed another user.

“I’m sorry, WHAT? Jerry started hitting the Johnny Walker early I see,” another user remarked.

“Can we force him out please???” questioned another fan.

Jerry Jones’ Cowboys Came Out Swinging vs. Eagles

Jones also talked shop before kickoff. He said he liked Dallas’ plan and pointed to how well the Cowboys ran the ball in their Oct. 26 meeting — a 38-21 win at Lincoln Financial Field where they piled up 204 rushing yards.

He also addressed quarterback Joe Milton III, a former Cowboy now starting for Philadelphia with Jalen Hurts out. Jones said the two sides know each other well and that Dallas respects Milton’s arm.

So far, the Cowboys have backed up their owner. Dallas leads the Eagles 38-30 with 4:18 left in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles’ defense gave up 245 yards in the first half, and things got worse from there. Cornerback Cooper DeJean (concussion) and tight end Dallas Goedert (shoulder) were ruled out, and running back Saquon Barkley went to the medical tent with a stinger.

The Cowboys are going for their fifth straight Thanksgiving win and their first winning streak of the season.