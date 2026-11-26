It could have happened for the Dallas Cowboys. Remember, in late February and early March, just as the talks with the Raiders on a trade for Maxx Crosby were reaching their peak, it appeared that the Cowboys were leading the pack to bring the star pass-rusher back home to Texas. The Cowboys had a number of offers on the table for the Raiders, all involving a first-round pick and other incentives–Osa Odighizuwa, more pick packages–to get Las Vegas to bite. But the Raiders wanted two first-rounders and it was not until the Ravens stepped up their offer that the Cowboys finally lost out on Crosby.

We know what happened with Crosby and the Ravens from there. He failed the physical, the team sent him back to Las Vegas and he has vowed to be a Raider for life, even as the team again rebuilds and remains mired in mediocrity.

Maxx Crosby Praises Dak Prescott

But this week, on his “The Rush with Maxx Crosby” podcast, the Raiders star had some things to say about the Cowboys that can’t help but trigger the “what-if” speculation. Because even with the high cost it would have cost the Cowboys, clearly Crosby would have masked a lot of the problems that this league-worst defense has displayed all year.

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Crosby pointed out the obvious–Dallas has scored 91 points in the past two weeks. The team would be humming if it had even an average defense on hand.

Said Crosby: “That offense is starting to cook. Dak went crazy, 325 yards on 28 for 33, four touchdowns, no picks. CeeDee went crazy, George Pickens went crazy, Quinnen Williams went crazy on the defensive side. … They have a talented-ass team, bro. They got a lot of pieces, they just got to put it together. Dak is putting up (expletive), bro.

“I think if you talk about pure stats. I think Dak is leading the league in (expletive) passing yards, 25 touchdowns.”

What Might Have Been for Cowboys

Prescott is second in both touchdowns and yards (behind Joe Burrow), but he has thrown for 300-plus yards in three straight games. If he’d have been putting up those numbers and Crosby anchoring the Cowboys defense on the other side, this likely would have been a much different year.

Crosby, for his part, ranks as the No. 5 pass-rusher in the league at Pro Football Focus, with 5.0 sacks and 22 quarterback hits. When the Cowboys missed out on him, they shifted to bringing in Rashan Gary, who has 2.0 sacks and nine quarterback hits in 11 games. Gary is rated the No. 70 edge rusher out of 109 in the NFL.

Alas, what might have been.