For the Dallas Cowboys, some credit should go to the scouting department for the way they’ve been able to funnel solid running back options to The Star despite a series of injuries and misfortune this season. Already, with Thanksgiving’s Week 12 matchup looming, the Cowboys have had four different RB2s, and in the big 51-30 win over the Titans in Week 11, the Cowboys got some big plays from their latest, former Giants signee Jashaun Corbin.

Now, Corbin is the quintessential NFL journeyman, having bounced through two stints with the Giants, as well as spots with the Panthers, Patriots and Falcons. He spent training camp with the Cowboys this summer, and has also dipped into the UFL, leading the league in rushing in 2024 with San Antonio and leading the league in rushing attempts with Orlando this year. Now, Corbin is with the Cowboys.

And he is staying there. Corbin, the team announced, has been elevated from teh practice squad for Thursday’s game.

Cowboys Get Message from Jashaun Corbin

In his Dallas Cowboys debut, Corbin left a strong impression. He had five carries for 32 yards, his first NFL carries since 2023 with the Giants. He also was credited for a very good blitz pickup on a pass play to George Pickens–one that resulted in 30-yard completion on the sideline to the 2-yard line, setting up a touchdown in the third quarter.

The Cowboys’ official site posted the highlight of the play to Pickens, and was sure to give credit to the hard block Corbin threw, one that laid out safety Kevin Winston of Tennessee.

Corbin wrote in a caption on the post, “Just extremely blessed to have this opportunity!”

Just extremely blessed to have this opportunity! 🙏🏾 https://t.co/4wLzsVoZXA— Jashaun Corbin (@Jashaun06) November 25, 2026

As coach Brian Schottenheimer said of Corbin: “I smiled because again, I felt like we had a great feel for him during training camp and things like that, but I thought he ran really hard today. … He ran really hard. He worked so hard.”