In some ways, Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown–the starting Mike linebacker to open this season–represents much of what has gone wrong for the team in recent years–too many injury risks, too many draftee expectations that went awry, too much reliance on a scouting system that appears to be broken, especially when it comes to picking defensive players. When Dallas took him with the No. 90 overall pick in 2023, owner and GM Jerry Jones called Overshown a “blue-chip prospect sitting there” and the expectation was, indeed, that the Cowboys would lean on the Texas star for years to come.

Even after Overshown missed his rookie year with a torn ACL, Jones was pumping up the expectations: “Overshown is gonna get you excited. Excited for him, excited for us.”

Injury-Riddled Cowboys Career

But the excitement for Overshown has long past. He played 12 games in his first season, 2024, but another knee injury set him back and he played only six games on the tail end of 2025. He came into 2026 well aware that he was in the final year of his rookie deal and would need to stay healthy and play well to have a chance at landing a long-term deal with the Cowboys in the offseason. He did not even make it through the first week–Overshown injured his hamstring in the Giants loss and missed five games because of it, then missed another game, in Week 9, with back and hamstring issues (when he famously ran onto the field in his civvies and was called for a penalty).

Overshown has struggled to get playing time since, playing only five defensive snaps in Week 10 and playing 21 in Week 11.

DeMarvion Overshown Has a ‘Murky’ Outlook

Now, the Dallas Morning News, atop an article by longtime beat writer Calvin Watkins, has a post titled, “DeMarvion Overshown’s once-bright future with Cowboys is now murky after setback-filled 2026.“

That’s a far cry from Overshown generating any “excitement” around the team. In fact, this week, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones hinted that Overhsown’s future is limited.

Jones said: “I just think it’s a matter of he’s missed a lot of time since he’s been in this league. And I think that if you look at how many total games he’s played since he’s been in the league. I know he wants to be out there worse than anybody, but the injuries have been an issue with him. And then he hadn’t gotten the experience that you have when you’re playing down in, down out, season in, season out.”

The Cowboys will take the field against the Eagles here on Thanksgiving. Whether Overshown plays much is yet to be determined.



