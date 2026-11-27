Have yourself a Thanksgiving Day, Dak Prescott.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback thrilled AT&T Stadium and the football-watching world by leaving his feet for a soaring touchdown, capping a 14-yard run and giving his team a 38-24 lead with 10:11 left in the fourth quarter on Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Prescott went airborne over several Eagles defenders and had the wherewithal to stretch the ball out over the goal line before he crashed back to earth.

The Eagles answered on their ensuing drive with a touchdown run by their own quarterback, Joe Milton, but he didn’t have to leave the ground to make it 38-30 with 9:09 left in the fourth quarter.

“DAK PRESCOTT GOES SUPERMAN FOR THE COWBOYS TOUCHDOWN,” Yahoo Sports wrote on its official X account on Thursday night. “PUTTING IT ALL ON THE LINE.”

Cowboys’ Prolific Offense Trying to Even Up Record

The Dallas Cowboys have the NFL’s most prolific offense but its worst defense — the reason they came into Thursday’s game with a 5-6 record.

Two weeks ago, the Cowboys gave up almost 600 yards of offense in a 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers before bouncing back with a 51-30 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 11.

Social Media Goes Crazy for Prescott’s TD

Prescott’s touchdown run had the internet buzzing quickly — and had all of us tweeting in ALL CAPS.

“Air Dak!” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on X.

“THIS IS AN ALL-TIME GREAT EFFORT PLAY: COWBOYS QB DAK PRESCOTT WAS HANGING MORE THAN SEVEN FEET IN THE AIR AND STILL MADE SURE TO GET THE BALL INTO THE END ZONE,” ML Football wrote on X. “WHAT A RIDICULOUS TOUCHDOWN BY DAK.”

“Dak Prescott is back to Mississippi State Dak Prescott … dual threat,” Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill Jr. wrote on X.

“ONE OF THE SICKEST TOUCHDOWNS OF DAK PRESCOTT‘S CAREER IN THE THANKSGIVING DAY UNIS AT THAT HANG IT IN THE LOUVRE,” Blogging The Boys RJ Ochoa wrote on X.

“DAK PRESCOTT IS A DAWG,” Bussin’ With the Boys wrote on X.