Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer had a Thanksgiving he’d probably like to forget.

The Cowboys led the division rival Philadelphia Eagles 31-10 in the third quarter on Thursday, only to watch former Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton lead the biggest comeback in NFL Thanksgiving history.

Kicker Jake Elliott capped it with a 59-yard field goal with two seconds left, giving Philadelphia a 39-38 win at AT&T Stadium. Milton finished 21 of 31 for 331 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. He also ran for a 15-yard score against the team that waived him in August.

However, the loss wasn’t the only thing that came back to bite Schottenheimer.

Brian Schottenheimer’s ‘Carnival’ Comments on Joe Milton Resurface

NFL Network’s Jane Slater reposted a clip Thursday night of a question she asked Schottenheimer about Milton on Aug. 25. That was just days before roster cuts, when Milton and Sam Howell were battling for the job behind Dak Prescott.

His answer hasn’t aged well.

“I first remember hearing about Joe Milton when he was at the University of Michigan, and everyone applauded him for how hard and how far he could throw the ball,” Schottenheimer said at the time. “Cool. That’s awesome. You know, go be in a carnival somewhere. Like, that’s not what playing NFL quarterback is. It’s not, ‘Yeah, I can throw the ball 85 yards.’

“You’re throwing through small windows, you’re throwing over people, you’re changing arm slots. So, like, to me, arm strength is cool but, like, you know, go to the fair and win a teddy bear.”

It didn’t take long for Slater’s post to go viral. Fans immediately started ripping Schottenheimer for what he said, especially after his team blew a historic lead.

“When I first heard this I knew it would come back to bite him,” one fan replied.

“Absolutely best ever.. ‘that didnt age well’!!!” another fan exclaimed.

“Schotty the carnival had a better 4th quarter than you,” one user quipped.

“Carnival QB hung 331 on him ☠️,” another fan stated.

Schottenheimer later clarified that he wasn’t trying to take a shot at Milton. He followed that up by praising Milton’s growth for a young QB.

Joe Milton Got the Last Laugh on Schottenheimer

Milton won a lot more than a teddy bear on Thursday.

Two of his touchdown passes went to wide receiver DeVonta Smith (from 50 and 45 yards), who finished with a career-high 200 receiving yards. Milton’s 15-yard TD run came right after a 55-yard kickoff return by Britain Covey.

Schottenheimer didn’t help himself late either. Clinging to a 38-36 lead and facing fourth-and-1 at the Philadelphia 39 with 55 seconds left, he passed on a punt even though the Eagles were out of timeouts. Prescott was sacked, and Milton got Philadelphia to the Dallas 41 to set up Elliott’s game-winner.

Even owner Jerry Jones had to tip his cap.

“That is the best I’ve seen him play,” Jones said after the game, adding that Milton “picked a bad time to do it,” per Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

The loss dropped the Cowboys to 5-7, while Milton and the 4-7 Eagles face the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday.