Two weeks ago, after the Dallas Cowboys gave up 584 yards and 46 points to the 49ers in an embarrassing home loss in which the team’s defense set a record for futility, coach Brian Schottenheimer decided he’d seen enough. The Cowboys were struggling, despite an offense that was among the best in the NFL, so Schottenheimer took play-calling duties away from first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker and moved them to veteran Mike Pettine, who had been brought in the previous month to advise the coaching staff–and especially Parker. Instead, Pettine would supersede Parker and call the plays.

The Cowboys proceeded to allow 30 points to a Titans team that ranks 25th in the NFL in scoring. It was difficult not to think that Parker could have had those same results. On Thursday against the Eagles, a team ravaged by injuries and in the midst of a 2026 tank job, the Cowboys gave up 39 points to an Eagles outfit that had not scored more than 24 points all season and had scored just 40 points in the last three weeks combined. Not only that, but the Cowboys gave up 29 of those points in the final 19 minutes of the game.

What’s next for Schottenheimer and the Cowboys? Demoting special teams coach Nick Sorensen from play-calling?

Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer Should ‘Kill’ Christian Parker Narrative

In the wake of the Cowboys’ performance, a running theme among players and observers of the team was that the change from Parker to Pettine was nothing but a way for Schottenheimer to scapegoat a young coach for his own failures and for the failures of the team in general. That’s not to say Parker has been vindicated–this is his defense after all–but it is to say that the move to Pettine was always more sizzle than steak.

Former Cowboys star receiver Dez Bryant said: “All that talk about Christian Parker and his defense, make him the scapegoat, let’s kill all that (expletive). Let’s kill it all. What that being said, get everybody the (expletive) up outta there.”

Longtime NBC Dallas reporter Newy Scruggs added, “The #Cowboys head coach cannot blame Christian Parker for this defensive performance today.”

Cowboys insider Bobby Belt of 105.3 The Fan in Dallas posted, “Wait, it wasn’t just Christian Parker?”

Veteran NFL defensive back Xavier Woods wondered, “Has a team ever taken a DC’s job then gave it back?”

And from Phillip Tanner: “Christian Parker should have an apology letter hand delivered to him before he leaves the locker room.”

That did not happen. But it does appear that the Cowboys and Schottenheimer have run out of goats to scape.