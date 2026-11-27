The Dallas Cowboys managed to lose a game in which they had a lead of 31-10 with a little more than three minutes to go in the third quarter on Thanksgiving, and in a season that has been marked by insults and stunners, each topping the last, quarterback Dak Prescott found himself facing reporters after the game subdued and seemingly without words. Throughout the season, he has been angry, he has been defiant, he has been encouraging. But he looked decidedly defeated after the Cowboys allowed a shorthanded Philadelphia team to come back and win, 39-38, on a last-second field goal by Jake Elliott.

Prescott laid himself on the line in the game, finishing with 291 yards on 19-for-28 passing with two touchdowns and a leaping touchdown run. But the Cowboys defense again flopped altogether, and the special teams–with a touchdown on a blocked punt and a key missed field goal–joined the foibles as well.

Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Stunned

Meeting with Cowboys reporters, Prescott was asked about how this loss ranks. Dallas has had remarkable losses against the Ravens in Week 3, and the Cardinals in Week 7–when the Cowboys lost to Arizona’s backups, blowing a 17-point second-half lead. But this was the worst, the QB said.

Prescott said: “Pretty stunning. I guess I said it a couple of weeks ago after the Arizona game how stunning that was. But this one takes the cake. Division opponent. Division rival. That’s how these games come down, they come down to the wire. They made more plays.”

He was told that Jerry Jones said he was “numb” after the game. A dejected Prescott said: “That’s a good description for how I am feeling right now. Especially this soon after the game, how many plays we should have made, how many plays we left out there.”

The Cowboys are now 5-7, and their slim playoff hopes have all but vanished. They have a long layoff before Week 13, when they will play the defending champion Seahawks on the road on Monday night, December 7.