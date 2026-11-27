If this had just been the Arizona loss all over again, that would have been tough enough for the Dallas Cowboys to stomach. But Thursday’s loss, a stunner in which the Cowboys gave up a 31-10 lead with a little more than three minutes to play in the third quarter, was worse, and exponentially so. Dallas had moved to 5-6 coming into Thanksgiving, poised to keep pushing forward, get back to .500 and show that there could still be a playoff run in what has been a disappointment of a year. That’s gone now. Worse, the Cowboys lost to a division rival, a bitter rival–the Eagles–being led by third option quarterback Joe Milton.

Milton, of course, had been the QB2 in Dallas last year, but lost the job here in 2026 to Sam Howell in training camp, despite Milton arguably playing better. Milton was complimentary of Dak Prescott and the Cowboys coming into the game, but went out and posted 331 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in a comeback win, 39-38.

Did Joe Milton Take a Shot at Cowboys?

As former NFL star Patrick Peterson said on CBS on Thursday, the former Cowboys practice squadder was out to thumb his nose at Dallas in the Eagles win.

Peterson said: “This was a revenge game for Joe Milton. … He had to show the Cowboys what they were missing.”

And, in a week in which Cowboys coaches have been having the tea spilled around them, Milton appeared to take some potshots at Brian Schottenheimer and the culture he has let develop with the Cowboys.

Said Milton: “It was a lot going through my head from when I first got here in Dallas to when I left, all the time I spent doing scout team quarterback, all the times where I was trying to get in the game, when they were up in games, just trying to get more experience. I mean, it was just great coming back here and playing in this stadium in Jerry’s World and seeing the guys that I worked hard with in fall camp and OTAs.

“But I mean, it’s about the Eagles. These guys show up every day. Nobody’s late to anything. Nobody’s complaining about anything. That’s all you can ask for. That’s the most important thing that I love about this team. I just know they’re going to keep fighting.”

Nobody’s late? Nobody’s complaining? It certainly sounds as though Milton is indicating that the difference between the Eagles and Cowboys now is one of greater accountability in Philadelphia than in Dallas. Stability and leadership have not been calling cards of the Eagles recently, but from what Milton seems to be hinting at, the culture with his new team is better than that of his old team.