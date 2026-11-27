Maybe one of the issues that dragged down a Dallas Cowboys defense that seems to have a miniscule margin for error was not the much-discussed play calling of Mike Pettine or the defensive edges’ (looking at you, Von Miller) failure to contain Eagles quarterback Joe Milton or the inability of the secondary to keep track of the ubiquitous Devonta Smith. Maybe the issue that really hurt was the back injury suffered by Quinnen Williams, the defensive lineman who struggled early in the year but has surged in recent weeks to turn himself back into the All-Pro level game-wrecker up front most thought he would be when the Cowboys traded for him at the NFL deadline more than a year ago now.

Williams came out of the game twice with the back issue, and was not on the field down the critical final stretch in which the Cowboys lost the game. He played only 28 out of 60 snaps, but had another sack (and nearly a second) as he made four tackles in the game. Williams now has 9.0 sacks, including 4.0 in his last three games.

Cowboys Not Worried About Quinnen Williams?

Certainly a back injury that keeps the team’s most important defensive player off the field for a critical part of the game is something that would be worthy of considerable concern, assuming the Cowboys still have something worth playing for here in 2026. We shall see about that.

Coach Brian Schottenheimer did not address Williams’ absence, but Fort Worth Star-Telegram reporter Nick Harris noted that the team was not too worked up over Williams health, at least not yet.

Harris wrote on Twitter/X: “FWIW, there doesn’t seem to be a lot of major concern around Quinnen Williams‘ back spasms. An 11-day break should help the entire team heal some bumps and bruises.”