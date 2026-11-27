For most of Thanksgiving, the Dallas Cowboys looked like a team ready to save their season.

Dallas led the division rival Philadelphia Eagles 31-10 in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium, and running back Javonte Williams had already scored three touchdowns. However, the Eagles stormed back behind backup quarterback Joe Milton, the same Milton the Cowboys cut at the end of training camp.

Kicker Jake Elliott’s 59-yard field goal with 2 seconds left sealed a 39-38 Philadelphia win. It was the largest blown lead on Thanksgiving in NFL history, and it dropped the Cowboys to 5-7.

Naturally, the people at the top of the organization had something to say about it.

Brian Schottenheimer Opens Up on Talk With Jerry Jones

On a conference call Friday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said he spoke with owner Jerry Jones and COO Stephen Jones after the loss on Thursday night.

“Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said he talked to Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones after the game last night,” The Athletic’s Jon Machota posted on X. “‘Our conversations were shared disappointment, but we’re also ready to get back to work.'”

Schottenheimer also said the Jones family “share in our disappointment,” and that the team felt it had an opportunity to win an important divisional game.

Jerry Jones’ own word for the loss was “numbing.”

It’s hard to argue with him. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Dallas had a 99.1% win probability at one point, the highest it has had in a loss all season, CBS Sports noted. It was also the Cowboys’ second home loss this season to a backup QB.

Schottenheimer said the staff will spend “quite a bit of time looking at” the blocked punt, along with “just a couple of the big returns that got away from us.” He added that the team will use the break to look at all 12 games and take “a very cumulative approach.”

“The blocked punt was big, obviously,” Schottenheimer said after the game. “But like I said, we had a chance with the ball in our hand offensively to put the game away and we didn’t. And all three phases had a hand in this one.”

Brian Schottenheimer Isn’t Worried About His Job

That chance to put the game away is what has the Cowboys’ second-year head coach under fire.

Dallas led by two with 55 seconds left. Schottenheimer chose to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the Philadelphia 39-yard line instead of kicking a field goal. Dak Prescott was sacked. The Eagles were out of timeouts, but Milton still moved them to the Dallas 41 with seven seconds left. Elliott did the rest.

“Really felt good about the drive we had going and felt really good that we were going to put the game away there,” Schottenheimer said of the decision. “And I wanted the ball in Dak’s hands and unfortunately we weren’t able to make it work.”

So is Schottenheimer worried about his job security?

“I don’t worry about that,” Schottenheimer said, according to The Athletic. “I worry about the guys in that locker room. That doesn’t affect me.”

He may have good reason not to. Jerry Jones has defended Schottenheimer publicly all season, and he again shut down talk of a change after Thursday’s loss.

“I wouldn’t anticipate that, no, at this juncture,” Jones told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “We can give ourselves a better chance to win these coming games and be competitive, in my mind, without coaching changes.”

Still, Schottenheimer is now 12-16-1 since taking over, and the Cowboys still haven’t put together back-to-back wins this season.