When your team blows a 31-10 lead with about 18 minutes to play in a game on national television, a game that pretty much decides whether you have a real postseason chance or not, a game played against a team led by a third-string quarterback who was in your own organization a little more than a month ago, a game in which your coach who should have already been fired commits more fireable offenses, a game in which your defense which can’t stop anybody shows it still can’t stop anybody … amid all that, it might be hard to look at the kicker and wonder what, exactly, is going on with him.

But when the dust settled on the immediate outrages of the Cowboys’ 39-38 win over the Eagles on Sunday, the finger of blame eventually landed on Brandon Aubrey. The blame is not quite as firm in his case, but for a kicker with a record contract, his performance is another log on the current fire burning in at The Star.

Cowboys Get a Big Miss in the 4th Quarter

After getting a four-year, $28 million contract in the offseason and resetting the market for kickers, Aubrey has not been the same player he was in his first three seasons. He has made 77.8% of his field goals, which is not just a career low, it is more than 10 points worse than his percentage coming into the season (88.2%). That’s cause for concern for the Cowboys, especially because he missed a 40-yarder with 3:27 to play in the game that would have put Dallas up, 41-30.

It has been pointed out that the snap and hold on that kick were not well-executed, with the laces facing in (a no-no for holder Bryan Anger), but still, a miss from 40 yards is just not typical of Aubrey. It was his first miss from that distance in more than two years.

Brandon Aubrey: 6 Missed FGs Already

Cowboys beat writer for the Dallas Morning News Calvin Watkins pointed out the facts on Twitter/X: “Brandon Aubrey has missed six kicks this season, two were blocked and of course the one miss today with the laces turned the wrong way. He missed six last year and seven in 2024.”

But RJ Ochoa of Blogging the Boys expounded: “We have reached true cause for concern status. Brian (Schottenheimer)’s fourth down play call was very questionable, but he partly had to go because he couldn’t trust his kicker. Not ideal.”

We have reached true cause for concern status. Brian’s fourth down play call was very questionable, but he partly had to go because he couldn’t trust his kicker. Not ideal. https://t.co/ceGrtwf5tU— RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) November 27, 2026

As was stated on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas’ postgame show by host Eric Chiofalo: “Maybe the worst kick of his career. He shanked the hell out of it.”

Now, again, there were plenty of reasons that the Cowboys lost this game, and Aubrey is not in the top two or three reasons. But he is supposed to be a Cowboys staple. He has not been that this season.