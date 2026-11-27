During his time in the NFL, the only time former Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci actually took the field during a game was while with Dallas, three times back in 2020. He was, briefly, a backup for star quarterback Dak Prescott, and was with the team for two years, plus another training camp, before moving on to fringe spots (primarily) with the Broncos, and also the Falcons, Saints and Bills. DiNucci was cut by Denver in February of this year, and now does commentary for CBS Sports, meaning his career on the field is likely over.

But he can feel the pain of his former teammate, Prescott, after yet another astounding loss suffered by the Cowboys on Thanksgiving against the shorthanded Eagles, despite continued brilliance from Prescott. No doubt, the sack that Prescott took late in the fourth quarter on a fourth-and-1, which helped set up Philly’s game winning field goal, 39-38, deserves some portion of blame. But Prescott led the offense to 38 points and still lost, the fourth time this season he has led the team to 30 points or more and could not win.

Ben DiNucci Says Dak Prescott Should Say ‘Enough’

The Cowboys are now 19-26-1 in the past three seasons. That includes 2024, when Prescott missed the last half of the year with a bad hamstring injury. But the face remains: This team has not lived up to the production it has gotten from its quarterback. He is leading the NFL with 3,340 yards and is second with 27 touchdowns (he has not had his bye week yet, of course). Last season, Prescott was third in the NFL with 4,552 yards, and fifth with 30 touchdowns, but the Cowboys were under .500 at 7-9-1.

DiNucci does not think Prescott should continue to accept what’s happened in Dallas. As he wrote:

“In all seriousness at what point does Dak say I’ve had enough?”

Cowboys Would Still Have a Hefty Bill to Pay

Saying “enough” would be an option for Prescott. In doing so, DiNucci indicates, he would be effectively asking for a trade. Because he has a no-trade clause in his contract, if he really wanted to leave the Cowboys, he could conceivably be in control of the process. The problem, though, is that if Prescott took that route, it would still be highly prohibitive for Prescott to actually be traded.

That’s because of the way his contract has been restructured over the years. Much of his money has been pushed back, so that if the Cowboys traded him before June 1 next season, he would come with an $86 million cap hit in 2027 (via Over the Cap), even while he was playing elsewhere.

Waiting until after June 1 would spread the hit over two seasons, but it would still amount to $31 million in 2027 and $55 million in 2028. Maybe Prescott should say, “enough,” then. But it probably would not be something the Cowboys could realistically pull off.