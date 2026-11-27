The Dallas Cowboys scored 38 points on Thanksgiving and held a 21-point lead at one point, but it still wasn’t enough.

Dallas led the Philadelphia Eagles 31-10 late in the third quarter, then watched backup quarterback Joe Milton lead the largest Thanksgiving comeback in NFL history. Jake Elliott’s 60-yard field goal with two seconds left sealed a 39-38 Eagles win and dropped the Cowboys to 5-7.

There was plenty of blame to go around after the game — the defense, the special teams, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s fourth-down call.

However, quarterback Dak Prescott only had one person in mind.

Dak Prescott Takes Blame for Cowboys’ Collapse vs. Eagles

Prescott was asked after the game how he keeps playing at a high level, only to have it “amount to nothing because the defense can’t compete.”

He wasn’t taking the bait.

“I mean, I’m not the guy that’s going to put things on other people,” Prescott said. “As I said, I take…I should this (loss) because of that last play. So, yeah, it’s tough, it’s frustrating, but I’m always going to find a way for me to be better, and that’s all I can do.”

The play Prescott is talking about came with 55 seconds left. Up 38-36, the Cowboys went for it on fourth-and-1 from the Eagles’ 39-yard line instead of punting. Out of the shotgun, Prescott was sacked by Ty Robinson and Jihaad Campbell.

Philadelphia was out of timeouts at the time. Instead of pinning the Eagles deep, Dallas handed them the ball at their own 48, and Milton drove them into Elliott’s range.

It’s not the first time Prescott has refused to throw anyone under the bus this season either. After a 33-30 overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8, when Dallas blew a 14-point fourth-quarter lead, he shot down any attempt to pin it on Schottenheimer.

“It’s all of us,” Prescott said at the time. “Don’t put the blame on one person. I think that’s weak. I think that’s cowardice.”

On Thursday, he said the Eagles loss even topped that one.

“Yeah, it’s pretty stunning,” Prescott said. “I said that about the Cardinals game, but this one takes the cake.”

Cowboys’ Defense Let Dak Prescott Down Again

Prescott can take the blame all he wants. But it’s hard to put this one on him.

Prescott threw for 291 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions, and he scrambled for a touchdown that put Dallas up 38-24 with 10:19 left. Running back Javonte Williams scored three times, and CeeDee Lamb had 134 yards receiving.

But there was nothing redeeming about the way the defense played.

The Cowboys gave up 39 points to an Eagles team that hadn’t scored more than 24 in a game all season, including 22 in the fourth quarter alone. Milton, who spent time on Dallas’ practice squad, threw for 331 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another. DeVonta Smith torched the secondary for 11 catches, 200 yards, and two touchdowns.

It’s the same issue Dallas had last year. The Cowboys allowed an NFL-worst 30.1 points per game — the second-most in franchise history. And it cost defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus his job.

Special teams didn’t help either. Brandon Aubrey missed a 40-yard field goal that would have put Dallas up 11 in the fourth quarter, and Bryan Anger had a punt blocked and returned for a touchdown.

Now the Cowboys are 5-7, 2-5 at home, and haven’t won back-to-back games since Thanksgiving last year.