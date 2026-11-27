It’s been an odd week for the two most recent Dallas Cowboys coaches, but the running theme has been change. Mike McCarthy is dealing with his fair share of questions and upheaval in Pittsburgh, but he still has his team well-positioned for the playoffs, which is a lot more than Brian Schottenheimer can say. Schottenheimer replaced McCarthy as Cowboys coach a little less than two years ago in what now looks like a disastrous decision, as Schottenheimer’s record fell to 5-7 this season and 12-16-1 overall in his time as coach with another massive blown lead (it was 31-10 late in the third quarter) for what quarterback Dak Prescott called a “stunning” 39-38 loss to the Eagles.

Schottenheimer got a vote of confidence from owner Jerry Jones after the game, which is not a big surprise–Jones does not like the idea of replacing coaches midseason. But there does not seem to be much reason to maintain that confidence in Schottenheimer this year.

Dak Prescott: ‘I Don’t Know’ About Brian Schottenheimer Status

Prescott himself addressed the possibility of Schottenheimer getting fired by the Cowboys in the coming days or weeks. He played dumb, which can likely be seen as an acknowledgement that Schottenheimer is not going anywhere. It’s unlikely that Schottenheimer will give up play-calling duties, as he forced defensive coordinator Christian Parker to do last week.

Prescott was asked specifically about “if there were to be a change, anywhere, on the coaching staff” but was reluctant to throw Schottenheimer under any buses: “I don’t know what you’re alluding to, so, I am gonna focus on doing what I can, the best I can, and controlling what I can and handle whatever comes as it comes. As I do in life.”

It was a well-placed dodge for Prescott, who leads the NFL in passing yards.

Prescott was more open in discussing his feelings about the loss: “Pretty stunning. I guess I said it a couple of weeks ago after the Arizona game how stunning that was. But this one takes the cake. Division opponent. Division rival. That’s how these games come down, they come down to the wire. They made more plays.”

The Cowboys will be off more than a week, as they do not play again until December 7, against the Seahawks on the road on Monday night football.