The Dallas Cowboys found themselves unwitting participants in an NFL scandal over the last 24 hours when Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers went scorched earth on his head coach, Mike McCarthy, bringing up a wide array of issues he’d had with McCarthy before he was benched in favor of Mason Rudolph late Tuesday night.

At one point in an interview conducted on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday — an interview that led to Rodgers’ release by the Steelers — the 4-time NFL MVP quarterback indicated the issues he had with McCarthy in Pittsburgh were issues the coach also had during his time as head coach of the Cowboys from 2020 to 2024.

After Thursday’s 39-38 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones refuted Rodgers’ claims about McCarthy.

“He’s frankly one of the finest people around football that I’ve been around. … I never had the type of thing that’s being said about him — I never had that in any type of consideration in my time with him extending his contract, any of that,” Jones told reporters. “That was never on the table. And we never had an issue within the organization.”

What Did Aaron Rodger Say About Mike McCarthy?

While Rodgers went over a laundry list of accusations against McCarthy — everything from falling asleep and snoring in team meetings to sleeping through practices to forgetting what team he was coaching — the 4-time NFL MVP somehow managed to toss the Cowboys into the mix.

“Aaron Rodgers has said the following about Mike McCarthy on The Pat McAfee Show: Sleeping during meetings, not watching film, ‘1,2,3, Packers’ against the Eagles, not knowing the game plan or the call sheet, Missing meetings or practices from time to time, no effort to speak to the defensive players, claiming these issues went on with the Packers and Cowboys, McCarthy still blames him for getting fired in 2018,” NFL on Prime’s James Palmer wrote on his official X account on Wednesday.

Former Steelers Coach: ‘It’s A Dumpster Fire’

McCarthy and the Steelers spent the 48 hours before Friday’s Week 12 game against the Denver Broncos dealing with the fallout from Rodgers’ interview while trying to prepare for the NFL’s hottest team.

Former Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, who resigned in 2025 after 19 seasons, had perhaps the most succinct take on the

“I’m upset about it,” Tomlin said on Thursday night. “It’s a dumpster fire, and I don’t say that in a judgmental way. I’ve presided over a few dumpster fires in my 19 years. But it certainly is upsetting, and I’m sure Steeler Nation is upset. Story’s not going away.”