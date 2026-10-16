Brian Schottenheimer Made Mike Pettine’s Role With Cowboys Crystal Clear

The Dallas Cowboys are undergoing a defensive transition after a rough first five weeks of the season.

Dallas hired Mike Pettine this week to join the coaching staff and work with defensive coordinator Christian Parker. During the offseason, Parker tried to convince Pettine to join the staff, but Pettine decided to remain retired.

During the first two days of practice, Pettine wasn’t seen on the field with the other players and coaches, leaving some confusion about his role on the team. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer clarified his role.

Brian Schottenheimer Clarifies Mike Pettine’s Role With Dallas Cowboys

Schottenheimer spoke on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas Friday morning to talk about the Pettine hiring. The Cowboys head coach made it clear who Pettine is reporting to.

“Mike reports directly to me. Obviously, he works side-by-side with the entire staff all three phases, but again, the most important thing for him right now is to be a sounding board for Christian. As we’ve worked through this process, when you have issues and you’re looking for solutions, you throw a lot of things out there.”

A follow-up question was asked about what Pettine’s role was going to be, whether it was a consultant or something else. Schottenheimer added more detail.

“It’s more of in the meeting room. Again, he’s been here a couple days and he hasn’t been out to practice yet. He’s been ripping through film. and again making a bunch of notes and things for us that we’re driving through, talking through. We’re sitting there having lots of conversations. He’s in all the meetings and things like that, but it’s unique and it’s unique in a lot of different things. I mean, I was in a similar role, but I was a consultant when I first got here. We all need sounding boards and so you’re not going to see him out on the field a whole lot because he’s in there just driving and grinding through film and he actually loves that part of it. That’s kind of the way the thing is set up. He’s sort allowed on the field anytime he wants, but he’s maximizing his time kind of getting caught up with what we’re doing as he’s only been here a couple days.”

The Cowboys rank last in run defense (168.4 yards per game) and 31st in total defense (395.4 yards per game). They are also ranked 21st in pass defense (227 yards per game) and 25th in total defense (27.2 points per game).

Can Mike Pettine Help Cowboys’ Defense in 2026?

The defense has already had an ugly start to the season, making history in the wrong way. They have the eighth-longest streak in NFL history of games allowing at least 375 yards to start a season. The 2026 defense also has the Cowboys’ record in the same category.

Pettine brings the outside perspective the team needs. Parker is working through the early struggles of being a first-time play caller.

Parker’s future still looks bright, but the Cowboys getting some help for him is big. This can only enhance the defense’s performance, not hinder it.